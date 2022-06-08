From immersing himself in the wellness community and working with Deepak Chopra, J. Ivy realized poetry is just another form of meditation. To write, he has to sit down, relax and take some deep breaths.
“It’s me tapping into the source,” Ivy said. “It’s me listening to the ancestors, to the angels, to God, to my heart, to the world and what’s happening.”
The award-winning spoken-word poet will deliver a keynote address at the 2022 Sun Valley Wellness Festival, an event he initially attended in 2015. That was his first time in Idaho. Right away, he fell in love with the festival, he said.
“Just that experience of flying in that little bitty plane, seeing the beautiful view, feeling those strong winds ... Sun Valley has been one of my all-time favorite places to perform in life,” Ivy said. “There was so much love, so many brilliant people.”
During his time here, he was able to have many conversations with different people at the festival.
“It draws all these incredible people from all these walks of life, all different parts of the world, brings them in to educate, to spread love, to spread information, and heal those broken parts or add value to who you are already,” Ivy said. “I felt love. I felt comfortable. I felt relaxed. I felt peaceful. I felt like I was being supercharged. It was a reboot ... When I left, I felt refreshed.”
Ivy sees a synergy between the principles of poetry and what he’s found to be the principles of this place. To him, it has to do with energy—something he intends to tap into during his keynote, titled “Catching Dreams: Living in Your Divine Purpose.”
“I want to inspire people,” Ivy said. “I want people to float away. I want people to feel real good about where they’re at in their lives and where they are headed next. I think a lot of cheeks are going to be hurting from smiling so much.
“In the moment, I’m looking for us to learn together ... to beautify the energy together and to know that moving, we will be moving with love in our hearts.”
The theme of the festival is “Coming Home.” For Ivy, home is a place without judgment.
“It’s where the love is, it’s where you get full off nourishment, it’s where you relax, it’s where you rest, where you build, where you create,” Ivy said.
Growing up in Chicago, his father worked as a radio personality and his mother a nurse. His book “Dear Father” helped him put together the puzzle of his complicated relationship with his dad after he passed.
“Here’s someone who used his voice and here’s someone who everyday worked to help heal people,” Ivy said. “So me, I feel like I was put here on this earth to use my voice to help heal people.”
The city itself helped hone that voice, so full of talented people that Ivy said it “pushes you to be your absolute very best.” Growing up, his grandfather told him, “If you can make it in Chicago, you can make it anywhere.”
“Being born and raised here taught me nothing is given,” Ivy said. “You have to really go out there and get it. You have to work for what you want.”
Ms. Argue, his English teacher, was the first to notice his prowess with words. She demanded he share his gift onstage. He grew into a staple of the Chicago arts scene, becoming the first Black poet to represent Chicago on “Russell Simmons Presents HBO Def Poetry.”
“We make it look easy, but it’s hard to just get up on a microphone and capture somebody’s attention and emotions in just a brief moment of time,” Ivy said. “It’s such an incredible gift.”
As a kid, he never aspired to be a poet.
“I’m a hip-hop baby,” Ivy said. “When I was growing up, the poets were the MCs.”
He learned storytelling and wordplay from Slick Rick, Nas, Black Thought, Common, Q Tip, LL Cool Jay, Black Sheep, Digable Planets, Run DMC, Big Daddy Kane, 2 Short, NWA, De La Sol and The Notorious B.I.G.
“I was so influenced by people who were able to get on the microphone and speak directly to me,” Ivy said. “It was stories I could relate to.”
He still remembers saving up money from babysitting, riding his BMX bike to the record store and looking at all the cassettes. Judging a tape by its cover, he bought Gang Starr’s “No More Mr. Nice Guy.”
“At the time, I didn’t know they were two of the greatest that were ever going to do it,” Ivy said. “I was swept away.”
For his new album, he still finds inspiration from contemporary artists.
“There are people who push you to dig deeper in your own bag,” Ivy said. “This dude Kendrick Lamar is not from this planet. But I’m so happy he’s here on this planet.”
Over his career, he has collaborated with Kanye West, JAY-Z and Beyonce. He has performed at Madison Square Garden halftime. He has won a Peabody, Clio and an NAACP Image Award. Just this year, he was nominated for the Spoken Word Grammy for his album “Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago” alongside Barack Obama, Dave Chappelle, Don Cheadle and LeVar Burton.
“It’s respect, it’s honor, it’s a beautiful reminder that you were right to listen to your instinct and jump out the window and go chase your dreams ... the way you thought this was meant for you, it actually was meant for you,” Ivy said. “Poetry has taught me so much and taken me so many places and introduced me to so many people,” Ivy said. “Once upon a time, I said I wanted to do things like this. Over time I manifested these moments.”
Part of his goal is to elevate the artform of spoken word poetry.
“You may know a thousand singers or a thousand MCs. I want the general public to know a thousand poets,” said Ivy, who has performed poetry for nearly 30 years. “I know what I have is powerful. I’ve seen it in action so many times.”
Offstage, he is known for his laid back personality. But when he performs, he transforms.
“There’s something about the stage that just electrifies my spirit—I feel it in my feet and it shoots up my temple,” Ivy said. “It’s kind of an out-of-body experience. The weight of the words flow through me and [they] come to life.
“On the page, that’s where they’re born, but onstage they’re so amplified. It’s really a beautiful feeling.”
To him, poetry pervades all other art and life itself.
“[Poetry] helps add perspective to the now that will keep legacy alive that will let the future know how it was in our times,” Ivy said. “Poetry sparks ideas in people. It’s important that we do that as much as possible.” ￼
