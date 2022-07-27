Michelle Griffith
Editor's Note

Each year, readers of the Idaho Mountain Express nominate inspiring figures in the community for the honor of Valley Woman of the Year. Voters pick one winner, but the semifinalists are equally worth celebrating. This year, those are Leslie Mincks, Michelle Griffith and Cathy Swink. Express Staff Writer Andrew Guckes caught up with all three nominees to learn their stories. 

Michelle Griffith and her husband, Harry, have built their family centered around one chief idea: leaving a place better than they found it. That inspired Michelle to get involved with causes in England, Venezuela and Russia while the couple and their two children lived abroad for Harry’s job.

When they went to Russia for the first time, she started a school for foreign kids in the compound where they were living “because there really wasn’t another option,” she said. In Venezuela, she was the president of the parent-teacher organization, and helped found a sister school to accompany the one her sons attended. And during a second stint in Russia she got involved in Diema’s Dream, a charitable foundation that helps implement handicapped-friendly infrastructure in Russia, a country that does not offer much, if any, governmental assistance to the disabled.

This experience was valuable for Griffith, who says she is a natural fit for the fast-paced private sector. But Griffith, who has continued her service record at home as president of the Sun Valley City Council as well as chair of the ARCH Community Housing Trust, has come to understand the value that both private and public play in change.

