Michelle Griffith and her husband, Harry, have built their family centered around one chief idea: leaving a place better than they found it. That inspired Michelle to get involved with causes in England, Venezuela and Russia while the couple and their two children lived abroad for Harry’s job.
When they went to Russia for the first time, she started a school for foreign kids in the compound where they were living “because there really wasn’t another option,” she said. In Venezuela, she was the president of the parent-teacher organization, and helped found a sister school to accompany the one her sons attended. And during a second stint in Russia she got involved in Diema’s Dream, a charitable foundation that helps implement handicapped-friendly infrastructure in Russia, a country that does not offer much, if any, governmental assistance to the disabled.
This experience was valuable for Griffith, who says she is a natural fit for the fast-paced private sector. But Griffith, who has continued her service record at home as president of the Sun Valley City Council as well as chair of the ARCH Community Housing Trust, has come to understand the value that both private and public play in change.
“Until I was an elected official, I would have said the public sector needs to operate more like the private sector—it needs to have that flexibility and be quickly responsible,” she said. “Then I got elected and began to understand why democracy is slow by design. Sometimes it’s frustrating, but I’ve learned to be patient.”
Griffith’s two-hat status is key to keeping up with the pace of life she wants to live, which is a quick one.
“I always feel like I’m failing if I’m not continuously getting things done faster,” she said.
In office, she has overseen a number of important decisions by the Sun Valley City Council, including implementing fuel rebates for police officers earlier this year. Griffith says that even though Sun Valley is small and exclusive, it has been—and can continue to be—a leader in the community.
“We were the first to expressly approve the use of e-bikes on the pathways, for example,” she said. “Within any community there is the opportunity to demonstrate leadership, but you need to do it within the unique confines of the nature of your community.”
As far as the future goes for Sun Valley, Griffith has a vision.
“I want the [area] to maintain its rural ethos, but understanding and planning for the growth that is coming to the city—that means more people on our trails and roads, and I think we have done a good job of using our road and path bond money to make sure we can accommodate new members of the community.”
Griffith’s time abroad gave her an appreciation for other cultures that can still be seen in the Venezuelan arepas she makes to this day—but, it also showed her what’s special about this place.
“There’s a lot to be said for a small town, but, like anything, there are benefits and drawbacks,” she said. “But the sense of community—knowing someone is there for you—is a big, big benefit.” ￼
