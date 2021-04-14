COVID-19 may have devastated last summer’s events calendar, but Hailey-based Footlight Dance Centre was among the valley’s arts organizations that found workarounds: outdoor dancing classes and performances when weather permitted; masks and distancing; some virtual programming, etc. The dance nonprofit kept that up through the autumn and winter and will continue to into the spring. From May 7-9, dancers will be filmed in the spring performance, “Star Wars—Trap at Arcturas,” which will be free to view on Vimeo.
Heading into the summer, Footlight is eyeing a full slate of classes, workshops and camps.
Kicking things off, students can register for Outdoor Dancing at the Community Campus in Hailey. These programs will be held June 15 and 17, and again June 22 and 24.
After the warmup, Footlight will launch the first session of DANCEcamp June 21-25. The one-week camp is designed for dancers entering grades 2-4 this fall. The June session is already full, but Footlight is offering a second session July 19-23, with spaces still available. Throughout the week, students will learn ballet, hip-hop, tap, folk dance, music, dance history, choreography and more, culminating in a performance at the end of the week. Admission is $200 for the week.
For older dancers, Dance Tapestry will be offered July 29-31. Students study with professionals from Ballet Idaho and other dance organizations from throughout the state. Dance Tapestry has workshops for students entering grades 5-6 ($130), an intermediate level for middle schoolers ($155), and an advanced level for high school students and adults ($165).
For serious ballet dancers aged 9 and up, Footlight is also offering three sessions of Cecchetti Ballet this summer, based on the teachings of famed Italian ballet master Enrico Cecchetti. Classes are offered June 28 to July 2, July 5-9, and July 26-28. A one-week workshop (two classes per day for five days) costs $150; a three-day workshop (one class a day) costs $45.
To register for any of these programs and to learn more about Footlight Dance Centre, visit footlightdance.com.
