The Wood River Valley is so beautiful in the summertime you may feel compelled to frolic through the flowers. Thankfully, Hilarie Neely of Footlight Dance Centre can help you perfect your pirouettes and chasses.

While both sessions of DANCEcamp—June 12-16 and July 17-21—are already full, they are taking names for their waitlist. These workshops are for students entering grades two through four in the fall.

“Cecchetti Ballet,” for serious ballet dancers 9 and older, is June 19-23 and July 31-Aug. 4.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Load comments