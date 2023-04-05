The Wood River Valley is so beautiful in the summertime you may feel compelled to frolic through the flowers. Thankfully, Hilarie Neely of Footlight Dance Centre can help you perfect your pirouettes and chasses.
While both sessions of DANCEcamp—June 12-16 and July 17-21—are already full, they are taking names for their waitlist. These workshops are for students entering grades two through four in the fall.
“Cecchetti Ballet,” for serious ballet dancers 9 and older, is June 19-23 and July 31-Aug. 4.
Guest teachers from Boise’s Ballet Idaho and special hip-hop artist Project Flux will come for “Dance Tapestry.” These classes July 25-28 are for serious intermediate and advanced dancers with special classes for juniors in fifth and sixth grade.
Through Ballet Sun Valley, the Dutch National Ballet will hold free performances and classes July 1 and 2.
During their residency July 6-15, contemporary Los Angeles dance company BODYTRAFFIC will host master classes.
Don’t miss out on Footlight’s annual spring performance “Snow Queen” May 5-7 at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater at the Community Campus in Hailey. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In