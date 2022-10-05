This year’s Folklife Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Roberta McKercher Park in Hailey.
The fair, which began in 1997 along with the inception of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, will feature events and festivities for the whole family. From the music to the vendors and the Lamb Fest, there will be plenty to do while celebrating the vivid history of sheep in the region. The fair will feature over 80 vendors who come from all over the United States.
Although some things about trailing sheep never change, every year’s Folklife Fair is a little bit different.
Sheila Kelley, the program director for the Trailing of the Sheep, believes that the vendors truly shape the character and distinction of each year’s fair.
“I think when people ask what’s new, I say that it’s always a new experience,” Kelley said. “Even though we hold on to some traditions that are ongoing year after year, and the Folklife Fair doesn’t really have a lot of new things every year, it’s the vendors that provide new products and new colors, they really make a vibrant exhibit of wool items.”
The vendors hail from Texas, Minnesota, California, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, as well as from Idaho. They will be offering an array of unique, handcrafted items that consist of wool and wool blends. Other homemade items, such as soap, lotions and cheeses, will be available for purchase as well.
In addition, many of the area’s prominent restaurants will be participating in the Lamb Fest at the Folk Life Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until all the food is gone. Restaurants from around the valley, such as Ciclo of Sun Valley, KB’s, Serva Peruvian Cuisine, the Wood River Sustainability Center and the Sun Valley Culinary Institute will be preparing a series of creative lamb dishes, which will benefit the Trailing of the Sheep Festival. Beer and wine will be for sale as well.
The Boise Highlanders, a bagpipe, drum and dance band, will provide live music, spotlighting the impact of Scottish immigrants on the sheep and ranching industry in the Wood River Valley.
The Oinkari Basque dancers will be celebrating the Basque contribution to the ranching industry’s history with traditional dance and songs from the Basque region of Spain.
Along with the contribution of Scottish and Basque settlers, Peruvians also played a significant role in the growth of the industry. To reflect these contributions, The Peruvian Dancers and Musicians band will be performing music and traditional dance to share their culture and celebrate the diversity of peoples that shaped the region’s ranching heritage.
All the music acts will perform twice in rotation from 10:30 a.m. to 4p.m.
Sheep-sheering demonstrations and kid’s activities, such as arts and crafts, face painting and storytelling will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Every half hour, a sheep will be sheered in front of the crowd to give festival goers an opportunity to see how wool fleece is harvested.
The Montana Wool Lab will be demonstrating their techniques to determine the quality of wool. The Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission will be showing an interactive display covering Idaho’s vast rangelands. Idaho and Western ranchers will also hold a panel to share their stories and to answer questions.
The Folklife Fair celebrates the region’s history and gives residents a chance to take part in the ranching heritage of the Wood River Valley. Sheila Kelley believes that everyone should have a chance to connect themselves to the history and is thrilled to be a part of that history.
“I’ve been doing this for 13 years now—I love what I do,” said Kelley. “Personally, I get a lot of satisfaction from this, and, of course, I really believe that people who move here and aren’t familiar with our history have a great way to get a personal experience with the sheep industry.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In