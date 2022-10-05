This year’s Folklife Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Roberta McKercher Park in Hailey.

The fair, which began in 1997 along with the inception of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, will feature events and festivities for the whole family. From the music to the vendors and the Lamb Fest, there will be plenty to do while celebrating the vivid history of sheep in the region. The fair will feature over 80 vendors who come from all over the United States.

Although some things about trailing sheep never change, every year’s Folklife Fair is a little bit different.

The Oinkari Basque dancers perform at the Folklife Fair in Hailey in 2018.

