Emerging as one of the most popular camps in the Wood River Valley, the Lost River Fishing Camp is sure to offer fun and excitement this summer for boys and girls ages 7-12.
The kids summer fishing camp is making a return for its 18th year, taking place between June 15 through Aug. 24. Lost River requires three sign-ups per day to hold the daily camp, which runs Monday through Friday. Each session is four hours long.
“It’s important to get the kids outside,” Lost River Guide Manager Susanne Connor said. “Kids are cooped up too much. They need visual learning, and fishing is safe, fun and makes kids happy.”
People were locked indoors after the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it’s time to get out.
“Turning kids onto the wilderness is great,” Connors added. “Anything to get them off video games and screens.”
Each day camp ranges between one to four kids per clinic. Prices begin at $200 for a minimum of one child with $100 per child after that with a maximum of four campers.
There will also be special camps available for a group of four campers on the weekends.
The prices include a temporary license—if needed—and gear such as flies, rods and waders. In addition, camp attendees will learn wading safety, casting, stream-side etiquette and how to release fish.
If owned, kids must bring sunglasses, a snack, sunscreen, a hat, a good attitude, weather-appropriate clothing and fishing gear.
“Standing in the river and appreciating the great outdoors is invaluable,” Connor said. “They have so much fun in the water. Fishing is also a great thing to learn as a family. If the kids learn how to fish and the parents learn, they can do that their whole lives.”
Dogs are not permitted to attend with children. Reservations are required; Lost River advises signing up two days in advance to secure a spot.
For details or to make a reservation, contact Lost River Outfitters at 208-726-1706 or online at www.lostriveroutfitters.com. ￼
