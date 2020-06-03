Few indoor activities are more rewarding than the ancient practice of kneading clay into a three-dimensional creation and firing up the kiln.
This summer, kids of all ages will have the chance to learn the basics of pottery throwing, sculpting and glazing at Boulder Mountain Clayworks’ youth and teen clay camps—conveniently offered in four-day segments from June through August.
At Boulder Mountain’s youth clay camps, offered from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ($148 for four days), young potters ages 6-12 will enter into a magical world of chivalrous knights, dragons and unicorns, appropriate for this year’s theme of “Knights and Princesses of the Round Table.” The camps will run from June 15-19, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 27-31 and Aug. 10-14.
Teens in middle school and up will have the opportunity to make mugs, ice cream bowls and all things round in BMC’s Teen Throwing camps, offered from 1:30-4 p.m. ($165) in four-day segments. Classes will be held on June 15-19, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 27-31 and Aug. 10-14, with glaze days scheduled a week after the last day of class.
Both the youth and teen camps will be capped at nine students this year in light of the COVID-19 situation, BMC Studio Director Lauren Street said.
For those who’d like to bring along the whole family, Family Clay Afternoons will run from 1:30-3 p.m. on July 8 (making bud vases) and Aug. 5 (making cookie jars). Tuition is $45 for one adult and one child, $10 for each additional person in your party.
One-day teen and adult workshops will also be offered this summer, allowing participants of all abilities to enjoy a quick splash of creativity. The workshops will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on July 6 (mugs with handles), July 27 (flowerpots) and Aug. 17 (garden ornaments). The fee is $35 per class.
To register, visit bouldermtnclay.org/shop or call 208-726-4484.
