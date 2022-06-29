When Hailey held its first full-day Fourth of July celebration in 1883—complete with live music, an anvil salute and fireworks shot off from Carbonate—there was more to celebrate than just the country’s independence.
After all, the Oregon Short Line railroad had reached Hailey that May, bringing loads of prospective miners eager to get in on the local silver rush. Wanted outlaw “Six Shooter Jack” had been shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy on the Camas Prairie in June. What’s now called the Old County Courthouse was nearly finished. Train after train pulled into the Hailey rail depot as brass bands played, beer kegs flowed and children ate popcorn in the street.
The community of lawyers, doctors, miners and other entrepreneurs had sprung up “like a summer breeze,” wrote pioneer Carrie Adell Strahorn, one of Hailey’s first arrivals-by-train, in her 1911 memoir, “Fifteen Thousand Miles by Stage.”
Life was fairly comfortable in those early days, Strahorn wrote. Residents fished the Big Wood and picnicked along the river by day; by night, they socialized at dinners, balls and masquerades at the Grand Central Hotel on Main Street. (The opium dens and brothels attracted a different clientele over on River Street.)
On July 4, 1883, Independence Day festivities kicked off with an anvil salute in the morning that “awoke the country for miles around,” Wood River Times editor T.E. Picotte wrote in his daily paper. Around 250 miners belonging to the local union lined up at the mouth of Croy Canyon and marched east into town for Hailey’s first official parade.
“At the Bullion Street Bridge [the miners] alighted, walked into town with banners flying and the band playing, marched up Main Street to the post office, and counter marched to the corner of Main and Bullion Streets,” Picotte reported.
Then, as some 3,000 spectators looked on, a “couple hundred” entrants formed a mile-long train of hay wagons, buggies and family carriages, rolling past the town grocery store, chop house, theater, courthouse and jail.
The crowd next moved to a shaded grove, away from the sweltering heat, to hear Ketchum orator E.O. Wheeler recite an original poem:
We see as the curtain is lifted
Away from the dim, dead past
The mighty deeds of those heroes
Who stood by their flag to the last.
Other Fourth of July activities included baseball games and horse races, choir and band performances, hot springs soaks, firework shows and a “Grande Ball” at the hotel.
On the baseball field that afternoon, an intense rivalry played out between Hailey’s Red Stockings Nine and Bellevue’s Gate City Nine teams. The Red Stockings ended up walking off the field after the umpire made too many bad calls, Picotte reported.
“The Hailey boys went to the bat in fine spirits. By the time seven innings were played, it was evident the Red Stockings would not be permitted to win,” he wrote.
The rivalry between Hailey and Bellevue continued that evening after a synchronized performance from the Ogden Brass Band, which evidently had been an upgrade from Ketchum’s own 10-piece brass band that performed at Hailey Hot Springs out Democrat Gulch.
(According to Picotte, funds raised at social dances to buy quality instruments for the band didn’t always translate to quality performances. Their more energetic selections, like “Down by the Ribber,” evoked “a regiment of tom-cats with their tails together and strung on a clothes-line,” the journalist wrote, while their more solemn “Oh Carry Me Home to Die, Mother” recalled “the groan of a dying calf.”)
At dusk, around 9 o’clock, wagons from the south had appeared.
“A dozen wagons or buggies [came] all the way from Bellevue to, as it were, taunt the Haileyites with the fact that, at the conclusion of its engagement here, the band had agreed to play at a dance in Bellevue,” Picotte wrote.
Then, at last, the fireworks began.
“The signal for the start was a sky-rocket sent up from the south end of the Chief of the Hill claim on Carbonate Hill ... and the fun began,” Picotte said. “Rockets, Roman candles, et cetera, following one another in rapid succession from both sides of town for at least an hour.” ￼
