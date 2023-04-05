You’re never too old (or young) to get your hands wet with clay at the Boulder Mountain Clayworks studio in Ketchum.
This season, potters of all ages and experience levels will learn various sculpting, pottery-throwing and ceramic painting techniques and get to take home useful ceramic art.
Starting this week is the
“Spring Teen Throwing” class series ($165) for middle-schoolers and high schoolers. Classes will take place on Thursdays (April 6, 13, 20 and 27) from 4:15-6:15 p.m. Instructor Diane Walker will teach the basics of working on the wheel and guide students as they create mugs and bowls.
From June through mid-August,
Youth Throwing Summer Camps ($148) will be conveniently offered in five-day sessions. Kids ages 6-12 have seven themed sessions to choose from this year: “Welcome to the Jungle” (June 19-23), “Walk Like an Egyptian” (June 26-30), “Message in a Bottle” (July 10-14), “Candy Land” (July 17-21), “Pokémon Universe” (July 24-28), “Wizards, Witches and Warlocks” (July 31-Aug. 4) and “Mountains Vs. City” (Aug. 7-11). Each session runs on weekdays from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Teen Throwing Summer Camps ($165) will be offered from June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4, with glaze days scheduled the following Friday at 1:30 p.m. Classes will run from 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. each day. While the focus will be on mugs, ice cream bowls and other tableware, fast learners will have the chance to design and execute their own projects.
Looking for a short, creative outlet? Two-hour
One Day Workshops will be held from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on July 12 (bread baskets) and July 26 (butter dishes). The fee is $35 per class.
If you’re looking to include the whole family, Boulder Mountain Clayworks also has a solid lineup of
Family Clay Afternoons. The summer classes will run from 1:30-3 p.m. on June 28 (treasure boxes) and Aug. 5 (flower pots). Tuition is $45 per adult-child pair, with $10 added on for each additional member of the party.
Boulder Mountain Clayworks is located on the lower level of the 10th Street Industrial Center, building B-6, in Ketchum.
