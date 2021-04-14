At Boulder Mountain Clayworks in Ketchum, kids will have the chance this summer to learn the basics of pottery throwing, sculpting and glazing—all the while watching their own creations spring to life.
The organization’s youth and teen clay camps are conveniently offered in five-day sessions this year from mid-June through mid-August.
Young potters ages 6-12 can choose between a number of themes: “Space Camp” (June 14-18), “Alice in Wonderland” (July 5-9), “Walk Like a Dinosaur” (July 12-16), “Under the Sea” (July 19-23), “Gnomes of the Garden” (July 26-30), “Wrangler and the Rodeo” (Aug. 2-6) and “Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Clay” (Aug. 9-13).
Each five-day youth session costs $148 and runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Themes correlate directly with projects: In the “Wrangler and the Rodeo” camp, kids will create hand-built cowboy boot vases, horse sculptures, their own branding iron, cowboys and cowgirls, according to studio director Lauren Street.
Boulder Mountain’s Teen Throwing Summer Camps ($165) are also offered in five-day sessions, running from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Teens in middle school and high school will learn the basics of pottery throwing while making mugs, ice cream bowls and other tableware. Those with more experience can design and execute their own projects.
Teen clay camps will be held on June 14-18, July 5-9, July 12-16, July 26-30 and Aug. 9-13, with 9:30 a.m. glaze days scheduled a week after the last day of class. Both the youth and teen camps will be capped at nine students this year in light of COVID-19, Street said.
Looking to bring along the whole family? Family Clay Afternoons will run from 1:30-3 p.m. on July 7 (flower pots) and Aug. 4 (garden ornaments). Tuition is $45 for one adult and one child and $10 for each additional person in the party.
Two-hour teen and adult workshops will also be held this summer for those looking for a short splash of creativity. Classes will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 12 (cookie jars), July 26 (bud vases) and Aug. 16 (bread baskets). The fee is $35 per class.
Boulder Mountain Clayworks is located on the lower level of the 10th Street Industrial Center, building B-6, in Ketchum. The nonprofit is offering 50% scholarships for all of its classes and camps. Anyone seeking financial aid can call 208-726-4484 or visit bouldermtnclay.org/contact.
To register, visit bouldermtnclay.org/shop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In