While many come to watch the films or catch glimpses of celebrities and award-winning filmmakers, for a small few, the Sun Valley Film Festival is an opportunity to change their lives.
Along with being a platform for filmmakers to showcase their latest projects, the film festival has aided emerging filmmakers by creating opportunities for them to share their stories and propel their careers through grants, education, professional mentorships and exposure to some of the top talent in the industry today. Here’s a look at some of the initiatives aimed at fostering the next generation. For the times and places of these events, see Page 6 of this program.
Wild To Inspire
Sponsored by National Geographic, this short film competition encourages filmmakers 18 and older to submit a three-minute or less film depicting their variation of each year’s theme.
This year’s theme celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
“Launched in 1970, the first Earth Day spurred critical environmental conversations around some of these big problems, leading to efforts to save endangered species, regulate pesticides and harmful chemicals, and reduce single-use plastic,” the contest page explains. “Fifty years after the first Earth Day, how will you use the power of film to inspire viewers to work towards a planet in balance in the 21st century?”
Three finalists will be in Sun Valley during the film festival to screen their films. The grand prize winner will receive an all-expenses-paid National Geographic expedition along with a cash prize and mentorship with a notable Nat Geo filmmaker.
One prior winner of this short-film festival was Filipe DeAndrade, a Brazilian-born and Ohio-raised filmmaker who won the competition in 2015 with his film “Adapt.” Today, DeAndrade produces the WILD YouTube show “Untamed” for National Geographic.
Last year’s winner was Reed Rickert with his short film, “The Flip.” The film follows French skydiver Remi Angeli in Mexico as he explores advanced BASE jumping. Following his win at the Sun Valley Film Festival, Rickert’s Nat Geo expedition took him to Manú National Park in Peru.
Film Lab
The sixth annual Film Lab gives $165,000 in post-production aid to the winning film, a progress screening event with the Austin Film Society and personalized feedback from the contest’s judge.
This year’s funding is going to “My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To,” written and directed by Jonathan Cuartas and produced by Kenny Riches and Anthony Pedone.
The film was judged by producer Peter Farrelly, an Academy Award and Golden Globe winner who most recently produced “Green Book.”
Speaking to the film festival, Farrelly described “My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To” as “one of the spookiest films I’ve seen in a long, long time,” and “because he’s written and directed a very strong film, I expect that Cuartas is going to have a nice long career.”
The runner-up film was “Lorelei,” written and directed by Sabrina Doyle and produced by Kevin Chinoy, Jennifer Radzikowski and Francesca Silvestri.
“We had so many amazing films in consideration and are really grateful to all the filmmakers who participated,” the film festival website states.
1 Potato
Launched in 2015, the 1 Potato Film Initiative supports emerging filmmakers and encourages filmmaking in Idaho. The winner receives $5,000 toward filming the story on location in Idaho and premiere his or her film at the next year’s festival.
In addition to the funding, the winner is also given advisory support from industry professionals. The film festival, a producing partner on the winning film, will also connect the winner with seasoned filmmakers and advisors, broker deals on production resources and help build a presence for the film.
Last year’s 1 Potato winner was “Girls Are Strong Here,” written by Scott Burkhardt. The film tells the story of a Syrian refugee whose faith is tested when an American teen and her mother are stranded at his car repair shop overnight. The project was filmed in Garden City and other areas in the Treasure Valley. It will premiere during the festival.
Other events
Beyond the grant opportunities, the public will have the chance to have a Q&A session with some of the big names that the festival attracts.
Coffee talks
“The crown jewel of the festival,” according to its website, Coffee Talks bring together celebrities and award-winning filmmakers with anyone interested in getting a deeper dive into how their careers started, where it might have taken a turn and what ultimately led them to success.
Each morning, the film festival will host a free Coffee Talk, giving audience members the chance to ask questions while hearing about that particular person’s journey through the industry.
Last year’s speakers included Meg Ryan, Aaron Paul, Alex Ross Perry and Chelsea Handler. For this year’s list, see the full lineup on Page 4 of this program.
Salon
The Salons are held every day at the National Geographic’s headquarters and are open to Passholders only. The events include drinks on the house and lunch during the moderated conversation with National Geographic guests.
Last year’s speakers included Guillermo Navarro, Filipe DeAndrade, Erika Bergman, Kate Brooks, Mariana Van Zeller, Fisher Stevens and Roy Conli. See the festival’s website for details on the year’s speakers.
