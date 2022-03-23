The Sun Valley Film Festival is hosting a pioneer-themed street party on Friday, March 1 for festival-goers and members of the public alike, complete with a DJ, fire pits and a costume contest.
The event is being held in conjunction with the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance, the area’s tourism board. It will run from 7-10 p.m. on Main Street between Sun Valley Road and Second Street.
“This is mostly to bridge the gap between the festival and the community,” said Sun Valley Tourism Alliance Marketing Director Ray Gadd. “We want to show people how much fun the film festival can be, and that it doesn’t have to be this closed door experience.”
The festival first hosted a street party in 2018 as a way to honor the passing of legendary ski filmmaker Warren Miller. The event had about 100 attendees, in addition to people coming and going from adjacent restaurants and bars, who often stopped to hang out or dance on their way out. It was well received and inspired event organizers to make the party an annual tradition for the festival. In 2019, organizers stepped things up a level by adding a rail jam to the event. Jumps and jibs were positioned on a segment of road near Town Square.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film festival went virtual, and the street party was canceled for the next two years. Although Gadd doesn’t have an estimate for attendance, he expects the community to come out in strong numbers.
The costume contest judging will occur between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Party attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Ketchum pioneer, which can mean anything from Wild West settlers to modern business leaders. Judges will award prizes for the best costumes, while “Stay Sunny” gear will be given out to other party attendees. “Stay Sunny” is the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance’s flagship PR campaign.
The pioneer theme is in part a reference to the Film Festival’s Pioneer Award, which is awarded to an innovator in the industry, either behind the scenes or on-screen. This year’s winner is Danny Strong, known for his work on “The Hunger Games” series and the FOX series “Empire.” Currently, he is the creator of the Hulu series “Dopesick.”
Automobile traffic will proceed normally before and after the event. Mountain Rides is not expected to be impacted by the closures, as buses can circumnavigate the party.
