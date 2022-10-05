More than 100 dogs and 50 handlers will convene just north of Hailey at the Trailing of the Sheep Festival’s annual Sheepdog herding competition.
The competition, which is sanctioned by the US Border Collie Handlers Association, is one of the nation’s most respected and well known of its kind, according to dog handler and event organizer Kelly Ware.
“The payout is considerably more than other trials: $1,100 daily to the top four dogs. And then the winner’s take depends on the Calcutta, but last year it was $3,200,” she said.
Additionally, the event is unique in that it uses range ewes, female adult sheep that are not familiar with dogs and handlers.
“Range ewes, as opposed to farm flock, are driven into the hills each summer to graze in the mountains where they kind of take care of themselves so they don’t know much about people or dogs,” Ware said.
This makes the sheep more difficult to corral, a welcome challenge for the handlers and their dogs.
“There aren’t too many opportunities to run on real range ewes.” Ware said.
The course is a traditional open field. First, the dogs will perform a 400 yard outrun—a term for the initial path the dog makes when it leaves the handler and runs toward the sheep. Then, “a lift and fetch, and two drives, shed pen, and possibly a single,” Ware said. “Lift” is a part of the dog’s initial run towards the sheep, while “fetch” refers to the act of wrangling and directing them. “Drive” means taking sheep from one spot to another. “Shedding” refers to the act of separating some of the sheep from the rest of the flock. A “single” is separating just one sheep from the rest. To “pen” is the process of directing the sheep into a pen, which is by no means a guarantee, especially with wild range ewes.
“The outrun, lift and fetch are weighted more heavily because this is the ‘natural’ skill set of the dog, and they should be able to do these things with little, if any, direction from the handler. Although these skills need to be shaped, the propensity to do them comes built into the dog. Everything else is trained,” according to the event’s website.
This competition is also more difficult in terms of the course itself. Only open-class dogs, which is the most advanced category, can enter the Trailing of the Sheep competition. Open Trial scoring contains eight elements: outrun, lift and fetch (50 points); drive away and cross drive (30 points); and three singles worth 30 points total.
“It’s a pretty simple sport—not easy, but simple,” Ware said.
Qualifying days are Wednesday through Saturday, with finals on Sunday. Three dogs from each qualifying day will make the finals, along with the three highest combined scores for a total of 15 dogs in the finals.
The event is being held at a new location this year, in a field off of Buttercup Road along the Hiawatha Canal. In addition to the competition, there will be food from the Gooding Basque Association and 30 vendors of varying types.
