More than 100 dogs and 50 handlers will convene just north of Hailey at the Trailing of the Sheep Festival’s annual Sheepdog herding competition.

The competition, which is sanctioned by the US Border Collie Handlers Association, is one of the nation’s most respected and well known of its kind, according to dog handler and event organizer Kelly Ware.

“The payout is considerably more than other trials: $1,100 daily to the top four dogs. And then the winner’s take depends on the Calcutta, but last year it was $3,200,” she said.

