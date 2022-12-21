Sean Sheehan

Sean Sheehan, 23, keeps up the family tradition of carving Sun Valley’s hallmark snow sculpture.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

When asked if all this snow is a blessing or a curse for sculpting, Mark Sheehan said, “Yes.”

His son, Sean, chimed in, “Working in the snow is a pain in the ass.”

“It adds at least an hour of snow removal just to get started to work,” Mark said.

