When asked if all this snow is a blessing or a curse for sculpting, Mark Sheehan said, “Yes.”
His son, Sean, chimed in, “Working in the snow is a pain in the ass.”
“It adds at least an hour of snow removal just to get started to work,” Mark said.
It’s not officially the holidays at the Sun Valley Lodge until the snow sculpture comes to life in front of the duck pond, with its chubby cheeks and dazzling rays.
“It’s phenomenal, the effect that it has,” Mark said. “People just come out and fawn all over us, and I’m just so thrilled to see this thing.”
After spearheading the icon since 1986, Mark has at long last laid the chainsaw to rest, handing the reins over to 23-year-old Sean.
“It’s his second time on the payroll, but he started helping when he was knee high,” Mark said.
“I’ve been helping since I could walk,” Sean said. “Right around my senior year of high school is when I finally started learning the process as the apprentice. The next year, I was the partner. And the next year, I was the one in charge.”
When they took a break to chat, their boots clomped over the floor of the elegant Sun Valley lobby. They sat down, sweaty and shivering, arms buzzing.
“Chainsaws are your friend,” Mark said. “We do an amazing amount of chainsawing.”
Sean’s mop of bleached hair peaked out from his headband. He took out his airpods, blasting Indie pop. He has the same pale blue eyes as his father. By the time this story comes out, he will be back in Boise.
“Just having him back is our Christmas,” Mark said.
“This is our Christmas tradition,” Sean said. “We never really went crazy with Christmas decorations. This is kind of what we do to celebrate.”
Out in the car Mark has a clipboard with the original blueprints. A couple times, he’s had to reprint because they’ve gotten wet.
“It’s all very controlled, so it’s the same every year,” Mark said.
The nose is the center point of the face. The pupils are precisely 24 inches apart.
“What I’m noticing is that my protege here is slowly developing his own character,” Mark said
“I just want to see what I can do to bring more character and expression to the face,” Sean said.
“If I start interfering, then he gets pissed off at me,” Mark laughed. “We can’t afford to have that happen. So, I let them run with it. I’m passing it on to him. He gets to make those decisions.”
The first transition of power two years ago was tough.
“A lot of miscommunication, just kind of not on the same page,” Sean said. “That was hard. But last year was 10 times easier.”
But, the snow sculpture has always been a comedy of errors.
The first year, Mark constructed a bench at the base for tourists to take photos. Then, a kid tried to climb up and ended up breaking his leg on the first night of his family ski trip. Since, Mark has had to make it “tourist-proof.”
One year, it began melting on a warm day, so they had to push it into the pond so it wouldn’t crush parked cars.
As far as Mark can recall, this is the first time they’ve used all natural snow.
“They almost always have to go to Warm Springs and rob the snowmaking,” Mark laughed.
Of course, once they pack the snow in the large boxes, there are other concerns.
“If the snow is solid all the way through, we can actually make some progress. We’ve had to turn away more than once because the snow is mush inside,” Mark said. “Those close marginally cold days aren’t enough, we have to give it time to sit.”
The Sheehans have always been an artistic family.
“The difference is I’m old school,” Mark said. “I’m used to using a pencil and paper and splashing paint and all of that stuff. This guy does all of the same things digitally.”
Mark went to the California College of the Arts.
“I was the kid in the candy store,” Mark said. “I was the kid in the back rows of school where I was doodling in the margins constantly.”
But when he came to Idaho he had a dilemma.
“What on Earth do you do with an art education?” Mark asked himself.
For years, he worked as a welder making fire screens. Word of mouth helped his business take off, he said. His work can be seen at the lodges of River Run, Seattle Ridge and Warm Springs. Now, he is retired.
“I’m thinking about getting into watercolors,” Mark said.
Once upon a time, Mark did the sculpture all by himself.
“I was also a lot more athletic then,” Mark said. “I had the stamina and the strength and didn’t think twice about getting absolutely soaking wet.”
Back in the day, Mark’s hiking partner was the head of snowmaking at Sun Valley. They brought in Mark to do something special for the resort’s 50th Anniversary.
“The sun got such a rave response that they kept it,” Mark said.
Since, they’ve only missed one or two winters.
“It’s been pretty steady, and it’s worth the expense,” Mark said, “That I’m able to bring him in is just icing on the cake.”
This year is the best shape Sean has been in working on the sculpture. With the finishing touches placed on the 2022 snow sculpture, all that remains is recovery. The prescription is simple: stretching, Tylenol and rest. Of the many life lessons Mark has imparted upon Sean, the final is the most important:
“The pain doesn’t last.” ￼
