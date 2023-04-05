Faith and fun at vacation bible camps

Arts and crafts are part of the vacation bible school experience at Valley of Peace Lutheran Church in Hailey.

 Courtesy photo

Area churches will provide vacation Bible camps for youth this summer, offering adventures in faith, community events and fun outdoors.

The Calvary Bible Church will host its camp with this year’s theme of “Keepers of the Kingdom — Standing Strong in Today’s Battle for Truth,” June 26-30, from 8:45 a.m. to noon for kids ages 4 years old through sixth grade.

“Join us for a royally fun time as knights who will learn how to become equipped with the armor of God to stand strong in today’s battle for truth!” states a press release.

