Faith and fun at vacation bible camps

Area churches will provide vacation Bible camps for youth this summer, offering adventures in faith, community events and fun outdoors.
The Calvary Bible Church will host its camp with this year’s theme of “Keepers of the Kingdom — Standing Strong in Today’s Battle for Truth,” June 26-30, from 8:45 a.m. to noon for kids ages 4 years old through sixth grade.
“Join us for a royally fun time as knights who will learn how to become equipped with the armor of God to stand strong in today’s battle for truth!” states a press release.
Everyone is invited to the final “Performance and Picnic” on Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. For more information: calvarybiblewr.org/vbs.
The Church of the Big Wood hosts Camp Big Wood from June 12 to Aug. 18, for ages 18 months to 6 years old.
“From exploding volcanoes to cooling off at the Splash Park, our campers will enjoy new adventures every week!” states a press release. “Gymnastics, soccer, music, dance, cooking, hikes, arts and crafts, water play, science experiments, exploration of this beautiful Valley we call home, and much more are incorporated into each weekly theme.
“Our summer staff is composed of experienced, energetic, and caring counselors who are trained in CPR and first aid.”
Camp days run Monday through Friday, with options for half day (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.) or full day (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
“Your children will enjoy good old-fashioned summer camp fun, while we take all measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our campers, counselors and their families.”
Valley of Peace Lutheran Church in Hailey will host vacation Bible camp on June 19-23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Camp includes Bible stories acted out by the campers and crafts related to the story of the day.
“The singing is filled with fun and movement,” states a press release. “Every day includes active outdoor games, a craft and a snack. Parents join their children Thursday evening for a potluck dinner and short program, including children singing and a photo review of the weeks activities.”
Friday concludes the week with Water Day: water balloons and a slip ‘n’ slide. Campers ages 4 through entering fifth grade are invited. Campers receive a free t-shirt. Registration is available by email to jenniferstahl34@gmail.com. ￼
