EcoCamp 5

Campers will explore the rugged beauty of the Boulder Mountains over a four-day period, learning valuable backcountry and leadership skills as they go.

 Courtesy photo

For 17 years, Ketchum’s Environmental Resource Center has offered its immersive EcoCamp youth programs to help kids create unforgettable memories and long-lasting connections in the Idaho backcountry.

EcoCamp will return this summer with two co-ed sessions. The first, “Discovering Wild Idaho EcoCamp,” is for rising fifth and sixth graders. The three-night camp will include scheduled hikes, wildlife observation, camping, swimming, team-building games and crafts.

The second session, titled “Environmental Leadership EcoCamp,” is for rising seventh, eighth and ninth graders. The four-night camp will concentrate on fundamental backcountry survival skills, orienteering, “leave no trace” principles, and service learning.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments