For 17 years, Ketchum’s Environmental Resource Center has offered its immersive EcoCamp youth programs to help kids create unforgettable memories and long-lasting connections in the Idaho backcountry.
EcoCamp will return this summer with two co-ed sessions. The first, “Discovering Wild Idaho EcoCamp,” is for rising fifth and sixth graders. The three-night camp will include scheduled hikes, wildlife observation, camping, swimming, team-building games and crafts.
The second session, titled “Environmental Leadership EcoCamp,” is for rising seventh, eighth and ninth graders. The four-night camp will concentrate on fundamental backcountry survival skills, orienteering, “leave no trace” principles, and service learning.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In