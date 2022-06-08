This year’s Sun Valley Wellness Festival will include The Experience Park—a free, community-driven gathering showcasing wellness products, services, hands-on practitioners, healthy food, music and free yoga classes. The park will be staged at Festival Meadows on Sun Valley Road from June 10-12.
The Experience Park will feature cellular healing, immune system boosts, sessions with a certified quantum field intuitive, gluten free and vegan food products, jewelry, harmonic light therapy, hydrotherapy, weight loss therapy and much more.
The theme of this year’s Sun Valley Wellness Festival is “Coming Home,” which means exploring how social health and well-being define the foundation of our collective wellness, outlining what it really means to be a community. To further that mission, the Experience Park will offer attendees a plethora of wellness products and services from twenty-plus vendors.
Gia Wellness, a brand that makes products to support general wellness by providing patented and proprietary technologies, will be selling its commodities at the festival. From hydration to nourishment and immune system boosts, Gia Wellness will be providing “powerups for your wellness journey” at the Experience Park.
Solex Quantem Living uses “scan technology” tablets and phones to provide a timely and cost-effective way to collect relevant information that anyone can use to make life-changing decisions. Solex sells scanning technology that measures the body’s frequencies via “subtle bio-frequencies and electromagnetic signals” to make attendants more secure in their decisions.
Uforia Cellular Healing offers custom concoctions of certified organic Chinese, Ayurvedic and Amazonian herbs with vitamins, minerals, and probiotics that they say match specific genetic profiles, with no blood samples required. Testing panels are used for healthy aging and weight management to “unlock the body’s capacity for optimal functioning and thrive in all conditions.”
There also will be “energy healing” sessions with SoLaMee’, author and certified quantum-field intuitive with 30-plus years of experience and training in multiple fields of healing and recovery to fix any broken energy field. SoLaMee’ scans the body patterns and accesses possibilities for “healing changes, recalibration and renewal.”
The Kula Connection booth features vegan and gluten-free foods that include cashew, probiotic cheese, yogurt, snacks, V crackers, breads, pastry, cakes and cookies. The Kula Haus also provides information on their various programs, retreats and services.
High Chi Jewelry will also be peddling its wares, which are based on ancient Egyptian energy concepts infused in hand crafted unisex jewelry. According to the company, the jewelry encourages the flow of “chi” while helping to protect against the daily bombardment of electro-magnetic fields, bad vibes and potential radiation.
Lumiceuticals, a company that provides free, 20-minute relaxation sessions with harmonic light therapy systems, will be offering its various services. Attendees can take a rest in zero-gravity chairs and allow the pads to shine in multiple areas of the body at once for deep stress relief and rejuvenation.
The Living Water Wellness Center will provide information on its ten-day Healing Retreat, which provides a safe, relaxing, safe environment using the “four Natural Laws of Healing” to provide a deep tissue cleanse. Modalities include colon hydrotherapy, crystal harmonic sound healing, far infrared therapies and emotional freedom techniques.
“The Lab” optimization therapy offers a range of services to help attendees achieve various goals. “The Lab” provides hormone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, IV therapy, vitamin therapy, weight-loss therapy and several other inactive substance therapies to make you feel as if you are well.
“The Wand Woman,” Rochelle Cunningham, will be selling various handcrafted, wooden “magic wands” for adults. The wands are made from a variety of locally collected wood, including some Wood River Valley species. She also will be selling Reiki-infused wands, wooden diffusers for essential oils and prayer fans for any wellness ritual.
Mama Life Apothecary will be offering botanical beauty and medicinal products. The slow botanical infusions are enveloped with the wisdom that nature is intuitively healing. Mama Life’s aim is to reconnect customers to the earth by “inviting the purest of magic” into and onto your body, mind and spirit using various elixirs and oils.
Sondra Sneed will also be in attendance. Sneed is a spiritual development trainer and a psychic medium to the living soul and can assist attendees in talking to the dead. Huna Kane practitioner Anita Boehm will offer assorted services, giving attendees a chance to experience acupressure, myofacial release, qigong healing methods, cupping, tui na and Shiatsu. Clearwater Cultures is a company focused on creating natural and holistic solutions to the health of our microbiome of skin and home. Its products are homegrown and handmade using biodynamic and permaculture practices to support wellness for customers.
Perhaps most importantly, the local Crisis Hotline will be there to provide information to the various attendees living in emotional distress. The Hotline looks to outline the value of understanding how the emotional health of the greater community is vital to individual wellness. ￼
