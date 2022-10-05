Enjoy a Mediterranean-inspired lamb dinner

The Mediterranean diet has long been touted as a healthy way to eat. The Mediterranean diet is inspired by the eating trends of people from Italy and Greece in the 1960s. Principal aspects include high consumption of legumes, olive oil, fruits, and vegetables. When coupled with other healthy eating habits like selecting natural, unrefined ingredients, such as nutrient-rich honey instead of refined sugar, people can transform how they eat without sacrificing flavor.
This recipe for delicious "Grilled Lamb Chops With Honey Figs" from "Cooking Light Fresh Food Superfast" (Oxmoor House) by The Cooking Light Editors combines ingredients that would customarily be found in a Mediterranean Diet with a sweet honey drizzle. Figs can cook quickly, so choose firm, ripe ones that can withstand the heat of the grill.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In