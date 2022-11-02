Now in its 11th year, the annual Sun Valley Economic Summit has typically provided a venue to explore ways to increase economic growth in Blaine County. This year’s theme takes a step back to manage what may have become too much of a good thing.
The theme this year is “Quality of Place: Balancing Growth with Local Culture.” The full day of panel discussions and audience participation—scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Sun Valley Resort Limelight Room—will provide an opportunity for the public to examine what “quality” means to them, and how to enhance it in the face of recent growth pressures.
Key topics for the daylong event are: evaluation of the current business environment post-pandemic, taking into account themes of inequality, diversity and inclusion; sustainability; climate; resilience; economic growth; and tourism.
The event is organized and hosted by Sun Valley Economic Development, a nonprofit organization that promotes business and economic vitality in the broader Sun Valley area.
The summit has over the years touted marketing strategies, arts funding, downtown revitalization and entrepreneurship as means of making sure the Wood River Valley stands out and gets noticed as a resort area. But the COVID-19 pandemic brought an unexpected surge of newcomers to the Wood River Valley. This had led many to ponder how best to maintain the qualities that brought people here in the first place.
“We did a lot of research on quality of place in 2013,” said Sun Valley Economic Development Executive Director Harry Griffith. He explained that indexes were created from an analysis of international examples, including Singapore and the Kingdom of Brunei. The indexes include arts and culture, transportation and business development.
Griffith oversees an annual budget of $150,000 for Sun Valley Economic Development. The summit also functions as a fundraiser for the organization.
“Our goal has been to help grow and improve the diversity of economy for Blaine County,” Griffith said. “From a business standpoint, we are still based primarily on tourism.”
The discussion panels will include a mix of leaders from the commercial and nonprofit communities, some newcomers and others who have been here for a long time, Griffith said.
“Quality of place could be about balancing business development and infrastructure with recreation, for example. That’s the kind of tension we would like to explore,” Griffith said. “One of the questions we will be asking is: ‘What does a vibrant community mean to you?’ It’s a phrase that gets used a lot by the city of Ketchum.”
Data from a recent survey by the Visit Sun Valley marketing organization and compiled by its executive director, Scott Fortner, will be used during the summit, Griffith said.
Fortner said about 2,000 people were asked questions in a “resident sentiment” survey about concerns, including quality of place.
“Fear of losing small-town charm was highest on the list of concerns,” Fortner said.
The summit’s keynote speaker Jaap Vos will address the theme of the conference. Vos is a professor of regional planning and has a doctorate degree in regional planning from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a master’s degree in environmental science from Wageningen University in the Netherlands.
“Born in a small farmhouse and having grown up in a small, rural place, Jaap is really interested in rural places and how to maintain rural places as rural places, rather than as places that are waiting to become urban,” Vos’ biography states. “His current research is focused on how rural places can maintain their own unique character in the face of development pressure and increased external pressure.”
Griffith said he would not comment personally on what he thinks are the elements of the “quality of place” but would instead leave that for the community to explore.
“A community discussion needs to take place,” he said. ￼
