Now in its 11th year, the annual Sun Valley Economic Summit has typically provided a venue to explore ways to increase economic growth in Blaine County. This year’s theme takes a step back to manage what may have become too much of a good thing.

The theme this year is “Quality of Place: Balancing Growth with Local Culture.” The full day of panel discussions and audience participation—scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Sun Valley Resort Limelight Room—will provide an opportunity for the public to examine what “quality” means to them, and how to enhance it in the face of recent growth pressures.

Key topics for the daylong event are: evaluation of the current business environment post-pandemic, taking into account themes of inequality, diversity and inclusion; sustainability; climate; resilience; economic growth; and tourism.

Jaap Vos, Ph.D.is the professor of Planning and Natural Resources and the interim Director of the Environmental Science Program and Interim Department Head, Natural Resources and Society.

