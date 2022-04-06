Ketchum’s Environmental Resource Center (ERC) EcoCamp youth program is back this summer for its 16th season of hiking, swimming, camping, games and more in the Idaho backcountry.
The EcoCamp program is divided into two overnight sessions: one for rising fifth- and sixth-graders and one for rising seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders. Both sessions will operate out of the Galena Lodge yurts north of Ketchum.
“Our environmental education and action camps are designed to give campers the confidence, skills, and tools necessary to engage in environmental renewal while also recreating,” Executive Director Lindsay Mollineaux stated. “Campers develop a passion and appreciation for wild places and a commitment to stewardship.”
The first session, “Discovering Wild Idaho EcoCamp,” is for rising fifth- and sixth-graders. The three-night camp will run from June 13-16 with scheduled hikes, wildlife observation, camping, swimming, team-building games and crafts.
The second session, “Environmental Leadership EcoCamp,” is for rising seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders interested in service learning and backpacking. The four-night camp will run from June 20-24, focusing on fundamental backcountry skills, orienteering, “leave no trace” principles and group decision-making.
Both camps cost $550 for ERC members and $650 for nonmembers. The ERC is committed to working with anyone for whom camp fees are an obstacle; however, generous scholarships are available.
For more information or to register, email info@ercsv.org or call 208-726-4333. ￼
