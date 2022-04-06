During the dog days of summer, you may need to find some shade. So why not cool off in a dark auditorium while singing your heart out?
St. Thomas Playhouse offers many exciting opportunities for young thespians around town this summer.
Company B
Company B is a performing arts day camp for children four years old through eighth grade.
The group offers two sessions: “DreamWorks Madagascar, Jr.,” June 13-24 with public performances June 23 and 24 and “Roald Dahl’s Matilda, Jr.,” Aug. 1-12 with public performances Aug. 11 and 12.
Sara Gorby is the artistic director of the St. Thomas Playhouse.
“Company B is designed to offer an introduction as well as a rich training experience for all young actors,” Gorby said. “Founded on the belief that exploring performance art benefits children beyond their time spent on stage.”
Children rotate through workshops of music, dance, rehearsals, costume design, props and set building.
“Company B brings together children from all over the valley to be part of something they create together,” Gorby said.
The first week is at St. Thomas Episcopal Church; the second week is at the Sun Valley Community School. Local theater talent helps instruct. Teens and young adults counsel the kids.
Half-day (9 a.m.-12 p.m.) for four-year-olds to second graders costs $475. Half-day with Company B Club Aftercare Options costs $595. Full-Day (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) for third through eighth graders costs $595.
Tuition Assistance is available by contacting the church office at 208-726-5349 ext. 16.
SPACC
St. Thomas’s Summer Performing Arts Conservatory Camp runs Monday through Saturday, June 27 to July 2 at Camp Perkins north of Ketchum. It allows fifth through 12th graders to hone their craft while getting in touch with nature in the majestic Sawtooth Mountains.
Professionals from New York City, Los Angeles and Pennsylvania will be the instructors. Young artists will rotate through six classes a day. On the last day of camp, campers will share a piece with their parents.
“The best thing about SPACC is the balance between professional training and being with other young people who are passionate and creating a safe environment to take artistic risks and explore each artist’s gifts,” Gorby said.
Other activities include campfires, skits, a talent show and dance night.
The theme of this year is “Planet Earth: Our Home.”
“We will use this theme to select music, text, and inspiration about our environment and the challenges we currently face with climate change and also celebrate our planet,” Gorby said.
Tuition is $1,000.
Summer Theater Project
The Summer Theater Project is a tuition-free pre-professional full production for teens and young adults. This year the group is performing “Little Women: the Musical” from July 19-23. Auditions will be held in May.
“We provide a safe and professional environment for young people who delve into what it is like to work on a production in a two-week intensive structure,” Gorby said. “It is exciting and challenging. Young people become friends and support one another as they build a show from start to finish.”
For more information, visit www.stthomasplayhouse.org. ￼
