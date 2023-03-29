Sun Valley Film Festival "Unlovable" 2017

Charlene DeGuzman, center, co-writer and lead actress of the film “Unlovable,” celebrates after winning the 2017 Sun Valley Film Festival’s Film Lab competition. The film went on to have a series of successes and was put into distribution.

Since its inaugural event in 2012, the Sun Valley Film Festival has helped numerous young or undiscovered film professionals take their careers to the next level. At the festival this year, several of those alumni will return to show off their latest projects.

Producers Diane Becker and Shane Boris return to Sun Valley fresh off of their win for best documentary feature at the Academy Awards as part of the production team of “Navalny,” which closed last year’s festival. A gripping story about the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the investigation that followed, “Navalny” was screened at Sun Valley shortly after it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022.

This year, Becker and Boris will show “King Coal,” a 2023 documentary about a coal miner’s daughter’s journey through the past, present and future of Appalachia as she contemplates a future without coal mining. Becker and Boris are producers of the film and Boris was a contributing writer.

