Since its inaugural event in 2012, the Sun Valley Film Festival has helped numerous young or undiscovered film professionals take their careers to the next level. At the festival this year, several of those alumni will return to show off their latest projects.
Producers Diane Becker and Shane Boris return to Sun Valley fresh off of their win for best documentary feature at the Academy Awards as part of the production team of “Navalny,” which closed last year’s festival. A gripping story about the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the investigation that followed, “Navalny” was screened at Sun Valley shortly after it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022.
This year, Becker and Boris will show “King Coal,” a 2023 documentary about a coal miner’s daughter’s journey through the past, present and future of Appalachia as she contemplates a future without coal mining. Becker and Boris are producers of the film and Boris was a contributing writer.
Ana Souza, the Sun Valley Film Festival’s director of programming, said this year’s festival will feature several other alumni producers, giving them “overdue credit” for their work. Ten producers will be honored at the festival, she said.
“It’s part of a larger conversation on the importance and role of producers,” Souza said.
Two producers of the 2022 film “Midday Black Midnight Blue” will return to Sun Valley this year after being finalists for the festival’s $25,000 Producers Grant in 2020, when they were trying to move the film out of its draft stages. This time, they will screen the finished film, a drama that depicts a man—living alone in a house in coastal Washington—struggling with grief over the loss of a woman he loved two decades earlier.
Samantha Soule and Daniel Talbott are not only part of the production team of “Midday Black Midnight Blue,” they also directed the film. The recognition at the 2020 festival gave the pair an “Oh my gosh, we can do this!” moment, said Bennett Krishock, the festival’s programming manager.
Heather Rae, a producer of the 2023 drama “Fancy Dance,” is returning to Sun Valley to present the film after screening several of her other films at the festival in previous years. “Fancy Dance” follows the story of a young Native American hustler who—after the disappearance of her sister—kidnaps her niece from the girl’s white grandparents. She takes her relative to a state powwow with hopes that she can keep her divided family intact.
Krishock referred to Rae as a “champion of film” who “uplifts artists’ voices.”
Souza added, “She’s just really special to the festival.”
Among other industry professionals making a repeat appearance at the festival is Laura Moss. The screening of her 2023 feature film “Birth/Rebirth” will come after screenings of two of her short films in previous years, “Fry Day” and “Allen Anders: Live at the Comedy Castle.”
“Birth/Rebirth” is a horror film about a morgue technician who reanimates the body of a little girl. The plot twists when the girl’s mother, a nurse, discovers that her child is alive. It is Moss’ first feature-length film.
“It’s exciting when filmmakers are taking that next step,” Souza said.
Producers and directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi—who in 2019 won an Academy Award for best documentary feature for their film “Free Solo”—presented a special screening of the film in a Sun Valley Film Festival event in December 2018. “Free Solo” documents climber Alex Honnold’s historic ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, conquering the granite monolith without the protection and assistance of ropes and climbing gear.
At the 2023 Sun Valley festival, Chin and Vasarhelyi will present their latest documentary, “Wild Life,” as the festival’s opening night film. “Wild Life” chronicles the life of conservationist Kris Tompkins, who with her entrepreneur husband Doug Tompkins left the outdoor apparel industry to protect natural areas and create national parks in South America.
As the Sun Valley Film Festival has grown, the organizers have increasingly been fulfilled by the success of films they have been affiliated with.
“We have a lot of films we’re proud of,” Souza said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In