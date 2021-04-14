As in past years, the Sun Valley Community School is offering an array of academic and recreational summer camps and programs for students of all ages this summer.
For the youngest future students is the Young Explorers’ Camp, a day camp running from June through August for children aged 2 and 3. Activities will include hiking, exploring nature, gardening, cooking, arts and music, and more. The camp runs from Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., between June 21 and Aug. 12. The cost to attend is $300 per week.
Rising first, second and third-graders can hone their reading and writing skills in the Reading and Writing Connection, a literacy workshop for kids to explore literature and express ideas through writing. The camp runs from July 12 to July 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost to attend is $300.
Kids ages 6 through 9 can attend the four-day Super Camp! for a week dedicated to solving mysteries, creating comic books, racing through obstacles courses, and learning about the real-life superheroes doing important work in the Wood River Valley. The camp runs from June 21 to June 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost to attend is $275.
For rising sixth through ninth graders wishing to build their math skills, the Math in the Real World summer program will introduce students to mathematics through everyday experiences including games, culinary arts and finances. The program will also introduce students to foundational middle school math skills and will offer individualized progression into more advanced math concepts. The camp runs from July 5 to July 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost to attend is $375.
Rising ninth and tenth grade students can learn the foundations of high school mathematics with the Foundations in Mathematics course, which runs from July 12 through July 16 from 9 a.m. to noon, and costs $400 to attend.
The Community School is also offering three day-camps for students interested in arts and theater. An Improv Camp to teach rising sixth through ninth graders the art of theatrical improvisation runs from June 14 to June 17 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The cost of attendance is $275. The Stories and Skills summer writers workshop, open to kids ages 10 to 14, runs from July 12 to July 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $325 to attend. Lastly, Not Throwing Away My Shot!—A #HamilFilm Inspired Musical Adventure, a program open to students ages 12 to 15, will break down the “Hamilton” film and let students write their own catchy song inspired by history. The camp is June 28 through July 2, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost to attend is $325.
Lastly, the school will offer a College Essay Writing Workshop for students entering their senior year of high school. Each student will develop a working draft of an essay and receive detailed feedback on two drafts of essays. The workshop takes place Aug. 10-13, from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost to attend is $425.
