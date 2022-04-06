Sun Valley Community School has a variety of programs this summer for elementary school students up to high schoolers. The private school has decreased the number of camps it offers in recent years, focusing on partnering with already-existent camps in the area.
In June, the school will host a soccer camp (Nito Soccer Academy), two theater camps, two math camps, a college admissions class and their ever-popular young explorers camp for 2- and 3-year-olds.
The soccer camp has two dates: July 4 through 8 and July 11 through 15. If you register before May 1, the camp costs $349; after that, it is $399.
The camps for young performers are, like the soccer camp, hosted by Sun Valley Community School but run by other organizations. The first is the St. Thomas Company B Theater Camp. It has two sessions; the first is June 20-24 and the second is Aug. 8-12. The second theater camp, put on with the Laughing Stock Theater company, is more intensive, running for three consecutive weeks from July 5-22. Prices are not listed for either of these camps.
High school seniors who want help with their college applications and essays are encouraged to sign up for the college jumpstart program, allowing them to work with counselors and advisors. The camp runs from Aug. 8 through 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and costs $525.
The young explorers camp includes seven week-long sessions that run Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and cost $325. Activities are part of a “student-centered emergent curriculum.” They include things like indoor playtime and field trips to local parks. The first session begins June 20; the last one begins Aug. 1.
The math camps have yet to be fully organized, so dates, times and costs are unavailable. However, the school will be putting on math camps for elementary and middle school kids. The school says details will be released on those camps in the next two weeks, so keep your eyes open. Registration can be done online at www.communityschool.org/summer-program/summer-program-registration. ￼
