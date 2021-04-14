Wood River High School will host its inaugural Mini-Wolverine Sports Camp featuring four sports for both boys and girls entering kindergarten through sixth grade.
The camp will be coached by varsity head coaches and high school student-athletes.
This multi-sport camp will teach team rules, team unity and sportsmanship for basketball, soccer, volleyball and football.
Each participant will have the option to choose three out of the four sports available. Kids will have a chance to learn from varsity high school coaches and varsity players all while forming bonds.
“This is something that I grew up doing as a kid,” WRHS Athletic Director Kevin Stilling said. “I already knew the coaches and the players by the time I got to high school. This is also a chance for the kids to know the high school.”
This is also an opportunity for coaches and players to help grow their sport.
“We want to grow each sport and teach skills, and it’s more than fundraising,” Stilling said. All proceeds will go to each program within Wood River High School athletics.
Because of the coronavirus, spots can be limited. This camp will also follow local COVID-19 policies. Stilling also added that this camp will not turn any child away.
Snacks will be provided and each camper will receive a camp T-shirt.
WRHS students are also encouraged to join as camp counselors.
Prices are $40 for one sport, $80 for two sports or $100 for three.
The camp will run June 14-17 and times will vary for each sport per day:
- Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball is 8:30-10 a.m. at the WRHS Gymnasium;
- Boys’ and Girls’ Soccer is 10:30 a.m. to noon at the WRHS Soccer Fields;
- Girls’ Volleyball is 12:30-2 p.m. at the WRHS Gymnasium;
- Boys’ Football is 12:30-2 p.m. at the WRHS Football field.
For more information or to register your child, go to wrhswolverines.org.
