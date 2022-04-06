The Big Wood Church, Calvary Bible and Valley of Peace churches offer summer bible camps this year.
The Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood’s Camp Big Wood offers a wide range of themed events from June 6 to Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to noon, or until 4 p.m., for children 18 months to 6-years-old.
From exploding volcanoes to cooling off at the Splash Park, campers will enjoy new adventures every week. Gymnastics, soccer, music, dance, cooking, hikes, arts and crafts, water play, science experiments, exploration of this beautiful valley we call home, and much more are incorporated into each weekly theme. Big Wood summer staff is composed of experienced, energetic and caring counselors who are trained in CPR and First Aid.
Camp days run Monday through Friday, with options for half days or full days. Current COVID-19 protocols and procedures will remain in place, and the church camp will continue to maintain small class sizes. Children will enjoy good old-fashioned summer camp fun, while staff takes all measures to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of campers, counselors and their families. More information is available at pcbw.org.
The Calvary Bible Church will offer Bible camps from June 27-July 1 for ages 4 through sixth grade. The theme is “Zoomerang,” and Calvary Church is calling all “mates” to join staff on an Australian Adventure to explore the value of life with a Biblical perspective.
“This year’s VBS promises to be a trip of a lifetime as we journey to the land down under,” said Vacation Bible School Director Susan Stouffer. “Grab your sunscreen and join us for fun in the sun as we uncover the truth about our Creator God and his plan for our lives.”
For more information email: cbk@calvarybiblewr.org or go to CalvaryBibleWR.org/vbs
Valley of Peace Lutheran Church in Hailey will host Vacation Bible Camp June 13-17, from 9 a.m. to noon. A kick-off block party takes place on Sunday, June 12, from 4-6 p.m. The free family block party is filled with games, free hot dogs and ice cream, and maybe a fire truck.
Bible Camp includes Bible stories acted out by the campers with crafts related to the story of the day. The singing is filled with fun and movement. Every day will include active outdoor games. Friday concludes the week with water day – water balloons and a slip n slide.
Campers receive a free t-shirt. Reservation forms can be e-mailed to you. To reserve a spot, call 208-928-6539 or email jenniferstahl34@gmail.com. ￼
