The Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood’s Camp Big Wood offers a wide range of themed events from June 7 to Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for ages 18 months to 6 years old.
Kids enjoy fabulous field trips, awesome art-making and wild water play. Themes this summer include Flower Power, Summer Beach Bash, Growing and Gardening, Out of This World (Outer Space), and more. Campers can sign up for weekly or monthly sessions, full days or half days. The camps cost $950 a month for full day camps and $610 a month for half day camps. More information is available at pcbw.org/summer-camps.
“Goofy games, moving and grooving with music, creative crafts and kid-friendly cooking projects are just some of the things our campers will take part in every week at Camp Big Wood,” said Big Wood School Director Kim Piggins.
The week of July 19 is Vacation Bible School at Camp Big Wood. The theme this year is Knights of North Castle. Separate pricing is available for kids who only wish to attend VBS during that week. More information will be available soon at pcbw.org.
The Calvary Bible Church will offer Bible camps from June 21-25 for ages 4 through sixth grade. The theme this summer is “Mystery Island Vacation Bible School: Tracking Down the One True God.”
“Grab your sunscreen and join us for fun in the sun as we uncover the truth about our Creator God and His plan for our lives,” said Vacation Bible School Director Susan Stouffer.
For more information go to calvarybiblewr.org/vbs.
Valley of Peace Lutheran Church in Hailey will host Vacation Bible Camp June 14-18, from 9 a.m. to noon. A kick-off block party will take place on Sunday, June 13, from 4-6 p.m. The block party will be filled with games, food and fun, and is free to all. Bible Camp will include Bible study, music and a water day, and campers will receive a t-shirt. To reserve a spot, call 208-928-6539.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In