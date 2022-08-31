Before “American Idol,” country sensation Chayce Beckham worked as a fork-lift operator. He is the first artist to win the contest with an original song, the semi-autobiographical “23.” Katy Perry said his voice sounds like “the heart of America.” Now, he comes to Ketchum.
Neil Bradshaw, the mayor of Ketchum, is excited to see Beckham headline the Street Party.
“Wagon Days is back in full swing and is another chance to bring the community together. This year is a celebration of both the old and the new: The old ore wagons in the Big Hitch Parade and the new talent of Chayce Beckham in the Street Party,” Bradshaw said.
This year, Wagon Days turns the big 65. To celebrate, they are bringing back the beloved Street Party Saturday, Sept. 3, after a three-year hiatus due to COVID.
“The last two years have brought a tremendous amount of change,” Bradshaw. “I hope our Wagon Days traditions play a role in reminding us of our history and heritage and why this place remains special to this day.”
The fun doesn’t stop after the Big Hitch Parade—head on over to East Avenue after the wagons roll through for dancing and socializing. Skip the traffic and stick around for dinner. Local food and drink vendors will be there. Just around the corner on 4th Street, kids’ activities will still be happening until 5 p.m., including Wagon Ho!, train rides, a photo booth and a petting zoo.
Lisa Enourato is the Public Affairs Manager for the City of Ketchum.
“Chayce’s music fits with the western vibe of our town and Wagon Days, and he is very talented,” Enourato said.
This fall, Beckham heads out on the road with superstar Luke Bryan. He has performed on “Good Morning America,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Live with Kelly & Ryan.”
His debut EP “Doin’ It Right” skyrocketed to No. 1 on iTunes. “Country Now, “Country Swag” and “Sounds Like Nashville” all named him a 2022 Artist to Watch.
CMT called him a “full-fledged country star.”
The entertainment website PopCulture described him as “a force to be reckoned with, while proving he will leave a scorching mark on the Country music genre for years to come.”
Parade Magazine called him “one of the most buzzed-about newcomers in Country music today.”
He told Music Mayhem Magazine some of his biggest influences are Jim Morrison, Bob Marley, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams Jr.
While on American Idol, he sang songs by the Beatles, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Zac Brown Band.
“There’s just something about music, any kind in my mind, that makes people smile and feel good,” Enourato said. “That’s something we want to bring to every community event.” It’s pretty obvious, with all of the music events from the symphony, to Ketch’em Alive to the various Argyros events and more, that people come out for all kinds of music. Whatever the power it has, it works. Providing music at a community event, or any event, is a sure thing.” ￼
