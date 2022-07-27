Each year, readers of the Idaho Mountain Express nominate inspiring figures in the community for the honor of Valley Woman of the Year. Voters pick one winner, but the semifinalists are equally worth celebrating. This year, those are Leslie Mincks, Michelle Griffith and Cathy Swink. Express Staff Writer Andrew Guckes caught up with all three nominees to learn their stories.
For Cathy Swink, the last couple of years have been crazier than they have for most—which is saying something. At the peak of their vaccine efforts, Swink and her team at Valley Apothecary were jabbing about 200 people per day.
“I was delivering vaccines out of my house, at my son’s hockey practice, at schools and restaurants around town,” she said. “Basically, anyone who called and needed me, I made myself accessible to them.”
Swink has co-owned and operated the hometown pharmacy on the corner of Second Street and Washington Avenue in Ketchum for a little more than a decade now, but the business’s importance to the community has skyrocketed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which started in 2020 and is still raging today.
“The outpouring of the love and support from the community is what has kept us growing through all of this. For the first three months of the pandemic, customers organized meal trains for us to keep us fed while we were working up to 18 hours a day,” she said. “We really appreciated that.”
At this point, Valley Apothecary is still administering about 20 to 30 booster shots per day, although the hiring of a new technician in December means that Swink and her co-owner Paula Shaffer have been able to scale back their hours a bit.
The Apothecary’s team numbers nearly ten, currently all women. (The staff’s only male is scheduled to begin soon.) While Swink says the female-dominant staff wasn’t by design, it is something she is proud of.
“We’re a women-run business with a woman-dominated staff,” she said. “It just comes down to doing what’s right, and having a passion for helping the women of our community, and our community as a whole.”
That includes efforts to assist women across the state in the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to rescind the decades-old right to abortion that was set in the famous decision Roe v. Wade.
“We’re working with providers to have information on where [those who need an abortion] can go and get access to the kind of care they need, as well as working on getting Plan B [contraceptive pills] to low-income areas.”
Extra effort in a time of need is something people notice and appreciate—which explains why Valley Apothecary, Swink, Shaffer and their team have received numerous accolades during their time in the valley. For Swink and her colleagues, values come first.
“I just hope the community feels welcome when they walk through the doors,” she said. “No one wants to come to the pharmacy, we get that. So we pride ourselves on having empathy, being accessible and doing things with compassion.” ￼
