Cathy Swink
Express photo by Roland Lane

Editor's Note

Each year, readers of the Idaho Mountain Express nominate inspiring figures in the community for the honor of Valley Woman of the Year. Voters pick one winner, but the semifinalists are equally worth celebrating. This year, those are Leslie Mincks, Michelle Griffith and Cathy Swink. Express Staff Writer Andrew Guckes caught up with all three nominees to learn their stories. 

For Cathy Swink, the last couple of years have been crazier than they have for most—which is saying something. At the peak of their vaccine efforts, Swink and her team at Valley Apothecary were jabbing about 200 people per day.

“I was delivering vaccines out of my house, at my son’s hockey practice, at schools and restaurants around town,” she said. “Basically, anyone who called and needed me, I made myself accessible to them.”

Swink has co-owned and operated the hometown pharmacy on the corner of Second Street and Washington Avenue in Ketchum for a little more than a decade now, but the business’s importance to the community has skyrocketed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which started in 2020 and is still raging today.

