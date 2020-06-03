The Summer Kids’ Camps at Gravity Fitness and Tennis in Hailey offer a variety of healthy activities through mid-August. The Gravity 2020 Training Camp Series for Kids offer six weeks of camps designed to train kids ages 6-14 to be better athletes while having fun. All activities will focus on improving the mind and body. Kids will be gathered in age groups and rotate through the following activities:
Stretching and breathing, strength training, cardio, plyometrics, tennis, martial arts, archery, contests and games, brain reaction time training. Special guest instructors will offer bonus activities.
No two camp days will be the same.
The camp series runs June 1-4, June 8-11, July 6-9 and July 13-16, Aug. 3-6 and Aug. 10-13.
All Camps run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
One-Day Camp – $100 (8 hours)
One Week Camp: $325 (32 hours)
Two Week Camp: $600 (64 hours)
Sibling discounts are available. Mountain Rides buses stop at the facility. For more information or to register contact Tasha Seig at (208)727-7014 or tlseig@gmail.com, or Oliver Whitcomb at (208)720-6088, or mundonim@gmail.com
