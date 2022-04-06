Keeping cool during the summer is tough, but playing hockey when it’s hot is fun.
The return of hockey camps at Campion Ice House in Hailey will keep kids busy and adults learning as multiple clinics come to town.
Kids will have two camps: Planet Hockey 2022 and the Overspeed Hockey Camp’s Sun Valley Experience. Overspeed presents the adult Weekend Warrior Camp, too.
After a successful debut in 2021, Planet Hockey is skating back to Campion. Previously operating out of Boise in the Idaho IceWorld rink, Planet Hockey is a player-development skills camp.
The camp will be from June 13-17 at Campion and will be split into two groups:
- Group A—10 and under.
- Group B—11 and older.
The camp offers custom-designed training for forwards, defensemen and goaltenders. Kids will learn power skating, stick handling, passing, scoring, body contact, puck protection, miniature games, 1-on-1 battles, etc. Players will receive a camp jersey, personalized player evaluation, video lectures and training clips.
There will also be specialized groups for co-ed players with limited to advanced hockey skills and aspirations. Planet Hockey will also offer an optional add-on with the Supplemental Training Program (STP).
New this year is the ELITE SuperCamp format, which is specifically designed for players who are serious about improving their hockey skills. These ELITE camps follow the same structure and methods used in training NHL and European players.
Tuition for Planet Hockey is $549 for the week. To sign up, go to www.planethockey.com/idahohockeycamp-hailey. To get $25 off the tuition price, use the discount code PHSAVE25.
Overspeed Camp
There is more hockey later in the summer with Overspeed Hockey at Campion.
First, the Weekend Warrior Adult Camp is returning for the fifth year. The adult camp is from July 15-17 and is $225 per person. The camp will feature Toby O’Brien, Janine Weber, Matt Bertani, Celeste Brown and Sun Valley Suns player Chad O’Brien.
Then there will be the Overspeed Hockey’s Sun Valley Experience for players 5-18 (mites through high school) with two sessions to choose from:
- Session 1: July 18-22.
- Session 2: July 25-29.
The cost is $595 per week or both for $995.
This program brings top coaches from prep, junior, NCAA and pro hockey to Sun Valley to develop players on and off the ice. The Sun Valley Experience will feature on-ice training and utilize a progressive approach to skating and skill dynamics to improve each player’s ability.
Each day will consist of an entire session dedicated to the skating and skill development system with program directors Toby O’Brien and Matt Bertani. The second daily session will be conducted by elite-level coaches on the fundamentals of the game and team play. Specialized goaltending instruction is included.
For more information, go to www.overspeedhockey.com/sun-valley-experience.
Both camps will continue to follow COVID-19 procedures and guidelines. For a list of scheduled events and activities at Campion Ice House, please go to www.hailyice.org. ￼
