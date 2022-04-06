For more than 30 years, Hilarie Neely has brought dance education to the Valley through the Footlight Dance Centre, with classes spanning creative movement, ballet, jazz, tap, modern and more. This summer is no exception.
Students in grades 2-4 can experience all kinds of dance through DANCEcamp, held twice during the summer: June 13-17 and July 18-22. Each week has a specific theme. Students will also learn anatomy, dance history and crafts.
Dance Tapestry runs July 27-29. Guest instructors will come from esteemed companies, including Ballet Idaho, Project Flux and Flamenco Idaho. The junior workshop is for grades 5-6. The intermediate level is for middle school/high school age, and the advanced class is for high school students and adults.
The Cecchetti Ballet workshops are based on the teachings of Enrico Cecchetti. Classes will be offered for levels 1-2, 3-4, 4-5 and 6. They will run June 27–July 1, June 20–22, July 25-26 and Aug. 1-5.
From June 24-26, professionals from the Sun Valley Ballet will host a three-day intensive.
For more information and to apply for these workshops, visit www.footlightdance.com/summer-workshops. ￼
