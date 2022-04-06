Due to coronavirus concerns and other reasons, several popular summer camps are on hold or permanently canceled this year.
Sawtooth Martial Arts of Hailey will not offer its Warrior Arts summer camps this year. Oliver Whitcomb said he has canceled the camps for personal reasons. Nor will the martial art camps be offered at Gravity Fitness facility in Woodside subdivision in Hailey.
The Sawtooth Botanical Garden’s popular Bug Zoo festival has also been canceled due to concerns over Covid. The Music n’ Me music camps are canceled due to the retirement of its founder Mitzi Mecham. ￼
