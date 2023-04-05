The Sawtooth Botanical Garden will once again host the popular Bug Zoo summer event after a three-year COVID-19 hiatus. The nonprofit garden will have a collection of impressive insects for kids to see at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden festival on Saturday, May 20.
Some of these bugs are quite big and exotic, like the hissing roach. There will also be reptiles to handle and learn about. The event will also provide an opportunity to learn about the regional environment.
“The Bug Zoo is getting back to basics,” said Sawtooth Botanical Garden Executive Director Jen Smith. “We will be educating participants on local southern Idaho flora and fauna related to the five south-central Idaho biomes we showcase here at the garden.”
Plant species are a part of the landscape at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden and represent the alpine, montane, sagebrush steppe, riparian, and lava biomes. The garden also has a fantastic greenhouse where tropical plants are grown year- round.
This year the Sawtooth Botanical Garden is teaming up with the Environmental Resource Center and Sawtooth National Recreation Area for educational purposes.
“Kids will learn about the critters and plants that are associated with each biome, and we will have a variety of activities that center around the biome theme,” Smith said. “We plan to emerge slowly, so 2023 will bring a shorter event with opportunities for classroom visits by reservation.”
Classroom visits can be scheduled with Racheal Gutierrez at racheal@sbgarden.org or by calling 208-726-9358, ext. 410. Classroom visits will be available on Tuesday-Friday prior to the festival date (May 16-19).
For more info about the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, go to sbgarden.org. ￼
