SBG Bug Zoo

The Bug Zoo at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden offers chances to get up close with insects and other critters.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The Sawtooth Botanical Garden will once again host the popular Bug Zoo summer event after a three-year COVID-19 hiatus. The nonprofit garden will have a collection of impressive insects for kids to see at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden festival on Saturday, May 20.

Some of these bugs are quite big and exotic, like the hissing roach. There will also be reptiles to handle and learn about. The event will also provide an opportunity to learn about the regional environment.

“The Bug Zoo is getting back to basics,” said Sawtooth Botanical Garden Executive Director Jen Smith. “We will be educating participants on local southern Idaho flora and fauna related to the five south-central Idaho biomes we showcase here at the garden.”

SBG Bug Zoo special

The Bug Zoo has also offered opportunities to learn about spiders and reptiles.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments