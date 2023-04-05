20-06-19 Bloom Truck Lunches 2 Roland C

The Bloom Truck, a joint venture of The Hunger Coalition and The Community Library, brings free meals, books and activities to children throughout Blaine County.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hunger Coalition and The Community Library will continue their collaboration to deliver books and healthy foods for kids all across the Wood River Valley this year.

The result of that partnership, the Bloom Truck, provides students nutritious food options and access to books during their summer vacations.

The library focuses on maintaining kids’ reading and learning retention during their off-months, while The Hunger Coalition provides cost-free lunches to help kids maintain balanced nutrition when school lunches are not available.

