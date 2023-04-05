The Hunger Coalition and The Community Library will continue their collaboration to deliver books and healthy foods for kids all across the Wood River Valley this year.
The result of that partnership, the Bloom Truck, provides students nutritious food options and access to books during their summer vacations.
The library focuses on maintaining kids’ reading and learning retention during their off-months, while The Hunger Coalition provides cost-free lunches to help kids maintain balanced nutrition when school lunches are not available.
Since 2016, the Bloom Truck has given the organizations an ability to serve the goals of keeping kids healthy before their school courses resume in the fall, serving meals and books to thousands of kids across the valley. And, it looks to grow these numbers into the summer of 2023.
The truck stations itself in five accessible locations from Carey to Ketchum all summer long, from June 12 through Aug. 24.
This year, the Bloom truck will be out three days a week with books and sack lunches, said Hunger Coalition spokeswoman Kristin McMahon.
On Mondays, it will stop at the Carey Fairgrounds from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and in Gannett at the fire station from 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, it will be at the Carey Fairgrounds from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., before heading to Bellevue City Park from 1:15-2 p.m. Thursdays see the truck stop at Balmoral from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., then The Meadows from 1-2 p.m.
The Hunger Coalition will also bring back Lunch in the Park. While their van doesn’t have books, it does promise a free lunch four days a week. Here’s where to find it this summer:
- Monday: Balmoral, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Bellevue City Park, 1-2 p.m.
- Tuesday: Balmoral, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; The Meadows, 1-2 p.m.
- Wednesday: Balmoral, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Gannett Fire Station, 1-1:30 p.m.
- Thursday: Country Chalet, 12-12:45 p.m.; Suntree Hollow, 1-1:45 p.m.
