The Sun Valley Film Festival will honor more than a dozen special guests at the 2023 Film Festival Awards Bash featuring stars, dancing and free-flowing Stella Artois at Whiskey’s in downtown Ketchum.
Fresh off their new album “Blaspheme Queen,” indie rockers Blair Gun look to break out from the San Diego music scene with a tour of the West. The tour finds its way to the Sun Valley Film Festival Awards Bash on April 1.
The collective of 21-year-old punks looks to expand on a storied history of infectious garage-rock bands born and bred in Southern California, pulling from international post-punk scenes as well as music from their own backyard.
Self-described as perfect “music to be heard in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra,” the band looks to break out of any particular genre, bringing a contagious mix of alternative rock energy and grungy spunk.
“We occupy an alt-rock or a grungy-punk sound,” frontman Joedin Morelock said. “It’s hard to see the forest for the trees with your own music, but knowing everything going into the music, it’s hard to put it into one genre. Not because we are special, but because it’s ours. It’s loud, it’s dancing music, it’s peppy. It’s really fun stuff.”
“We have never really been too much into hardcore, with crazy mosh pits and people going nuts,” lead guitarist Zach Cavor said. “I feel like we can bring that energy, but we try not to get that aggressive. As Joedin said, we like to get very dancy.”
Things weren’t always so peppy. The band—which added drummer Jake Richter and bassist Alland Mendivil a year ago—has gone through a transformation in their style since they began playing nearly three years ago.
“We went through a bit of an evolution in our sound,” Cavor said “At first, we had a shared love of a lot 80s and 90s alternative music with noisy, grudge-inspired stuff. One of our main inspirations was that we wanted to sound like the band Fugazi or Sonic Youth or something like that. Very aggressive and noisy, with a touch of sad ballads and kind of depressing music. We quickly grew out of that, maybe it was the lives we were going through at the time.”
Their sound evolution is a product of their Southern California environment, melded with their early, grungy inspirations. They have harnessed the characteristics of their inspirations and their environment and made their own.
For those looking to rock out, and dance the night away, Blair Gun has some tricks up its sleeve to keep the crowd involved and have a great time.
“I have a solo where I have a pretty crazy guitar portion where we turn on all the pedals and pass the guitar around the crowd to get some crazy effects,” Morelock said.
“We are trying to write music that a crowd can dance to because it makes it more fun for us to play live,” Cavor said. “Our bassist and drummer have also added a lot of new influences. We started playing that 90’s grudge rock stuff but as we expand our horizons over time, we are trying to make something more modern and fresh.”
Now, they are looking to take that sound on the road.
This is Blair Gun’s first big tour, as most of their venues and house shows were set in San Diego. The band looks to shake things up with a tour across the west, making their way up to the Bay Area, back down to their home in San Diego for a few shows before hitting the road again up to Las Vegas.
Eventually they plan to make their way to Whiskey’s stage in Ketchum for the Sun Valley Film Festival.
“This is going to be our first festival of any kind,” Morelock said.
With all the celebrities and high-profile filmmakers in the area for the festival, the band members expect to be just as starstruck as the attendees.
“Our label executive kind of asked us non-chalantly, ‘do you guys want to play this film festival in Idaho?,’” Cavor said. “It was a little after the fact that he mentioned ‘yeah, I went a year or so ago and Cameron Diaz was there and I was sitting next to Demi Moore.’ And we were like ‘Oh s--t, this is like a legit film festival.’” ￼
