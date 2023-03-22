Blair-Gun-by-Eden-Cvengros-4-1.jpg

Blair Gun will take the stage at Whiskey’s for the SVFF Awards Bash.

 Courtesy photo from Sun Valley Film Festival

The Sun Valley Film Festival will honor more than a dozen special guests at the 2023 Film Festival Awards Bash featuring stars, dancing and free-flowing Stella Artois at Whiskey’s in downtown Ketchum.

Fresh off their new album “Blaspheme Queen,” indie rockers Blair Gun look to break out from the San Diego music scene with a tour of the West. The tour finds its way to the Sun Valley Film Festival Awards Bash on April 1.

The collective of 21-year-old punks looks to expand on a storied history of infectious garage-rock bands born and bred in Southern California, pulling from international post-punk scenes as well as music from their own backyard.

