It’s been a tough year on all of us, but for teachers it’s been one fraught with change, shifting expectations and constant adaptation in the face of the pandemic. The Hailey 4th of July Committee has plans to parade them all down Main Street as Fourth of July grand marshals, an honorary title usually reserved for individuals.
“Being recognized as grand marshals for the parade sends the message to all BCSD staff that their work this past year has been noticed,” Blaine County School District Superintendent Fritz Peters said. “The people in our profession had to change every aspect of their practice to accommodate such a fast-changing learning environment. Along with so many other critical infrastructure employees, BCSD employees responded with proactive planning and protocols to keep our kids and families safe.”
Mike McKenna, executive director of The Chamber, which organizes the selection process, said the grand marshal selection committee is made up of leaders within the city who wanted to honor the hard and valuable work that local educators have done during these challenging times.
“Our local teachers and support staff deserve to be celebrated and honored,” McKenna said.
The Chamber will supply at least two large horse-drawn wagons for the educators to ride in. The 4th of July Parade will be held on Main Street in Hailey on Independence Day starting at noon.
Any teachers interested in participating or with questions can contact The Chamber at 208-788-3484 or by email to kim.bryson@cox.net.
