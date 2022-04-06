The popularity of summer camps has skyrocketed in the past two years, which has created a premium on Wood River Valley summer camps and clinics.
More and more summer camps are filling up before the winter is over. Because of an influx of newcomers to Blaine County and a nation coming back from COVID-19, the demand for summer camps is at an all-time high. In addition, the wide-open spaces of Idaho and the endless amount of mountain biking, exploring and adventuring at everyone’s fingertips have turned the summer camp industry on its head.
Some of the most popular and oldest-running events are filled already, such as Sturtevants Summer Mountain Bike Camp, the Galena Youth Adventure Camp and Idaho Base Camp’s Mountain Adventure Tours.
These camps are so popular that it’s a trend that might not slow down. The Galena Youth Adventure Camp and Mountain Adventure Tours opened their registration in early February and filled up quickly. It was a record year for Galena, as the summer filled up in only 18 minutes on the morning of the first day of registration.
“We think the reason for the recent uptick is due to COVID-19,” former Galena Youth Adventure Camp Director Garrett Ashley said. “People coming from big cities come out here a lot more. We get a lot of people from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle all come in for camp. That started when the population boomed, which got the word out more.”
Galena has tried to curtail the increase of out-of-town campers by rewarding local Idaho residents with a discount.
At this point, the best that all three camps can offer are waitlists for potential campers, which are available on their websites.
Idaho Basecamp Office Administrator and Director of Mountain Adventure Tours Joelle Rivetts said parents should sign up for waitlists regardless. Many parents sign their children up for multiple camps throughout the Wood River Valley to ensure their kids a slot. However, those parents often drop out at the final moment, and Rivetts is there to call a parent to fill the space.
“When there’s a cancellation, we call immediately to let the kid know to have their bags packed and get ready to go,” Rivetts said.
Along with signing up for each camp waitlist, parents are encouraged to also sign up for email lists that send out newsletters informing parents about any upcoming events for the future.
“We have waitlists full of 6-8 people per week waiting for camp slots to open up,” Sturtevants Sun Valley Mountain Guides Lead Guide Cam Lloyd said.
Sturtevants released its registration date two months earlier than years prior with the increase in demand. Lloyd began receiving calls from parents asking to be signed up for camp because the Galena Youth Camp was already full.
“We followed Galena’s footsteps,” Lloyd said. “People kept calling me asking when we were doing our camps, which got us in gear. We normally release registration on April 1, but this year we released them on February 28.”
CAMP INFORMATION
Sturtevants’ Summer Mountain Bike Camp—This camp is
formulating its highly successful mountain biking camp to help develop and flaunt campers’ skills.
There are six camps throughout the summer: June 6-9, June 20-23, June 27-30 (girls only), July 11-14, Aug. 1-4 and Aug. 15-18. All camps will run between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., with campers meeting at Sturtevants in Ketchum. The cost is $350 for each session or $100 per day, with gratuity not included.
Sturtevants asks campers to bring plenty of food (lunch plus a snack), water, sunscreen, weather-appropriate clothes, sunglasses, cycling shorts and cycling/athletic footwear.
To be included in the email list, call Sturtevants at 208-726-4501 or visit www.sturtevants-sv.com.
Mountain Adventure Tours—Embodying the philosophy of “Enviro-tainment” for more than 25 years, Mountain Adventure Tours is more than a summer camp.
Forty camps provide a safe environment for children ages 5-13 with camps that offer daily outdoor activities and overnight trips (usually at the Big Lost campus). Other activities include extended road trips and personalized programming. Each camp has a particular theme and runs Monday through Thursday, from June through August, with operations based in Ketchum.
Among the 40 camps, kids will get the chance to participate in unique mountain experiences such as Camping 101; Fish, Bike and Hike; Mighty 007; Mighty Lewis & Clark; and Riders and Gliders.
For more information, go to www.idahobasecamp.org. To be included in the email list, call Joelle Rivetts at 208-720-1822 or visit www.idahobasecamp.org/programs/mat.
Galena Youth Adventure Camp—Combining the best of both worlds, the Galena Youth Adventure Camp brings mountain biking and adventuring together for an exciting summer.
There are three camps throughout the summer, beginning on June 13 and running through Aug. 19. Each camp runs Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The camps are Galena Kids Adventure Camp for kids 6-8 ($450 per week), the Galena Youth Mountain Bike Camp for kids 8-12 ($500), and the Galena Youth Adventure Camp for kids 8-12 ($600 per week). Children are allowed to sign up for multiple camp dates.
The Galena Adventure Camps at Galena Lodge intend to develop lifelong skills through action-based adventures and emphasize fun, safety and respect for the outdoors. Youth kids enjoy mountain biking, paddle boarding, whitewater rafting, horseback riding, hiking, rock climbing, swimming and exploring.
To be included in the email list, call Galena Lodge at 208-726-4010 or www.galenalodge.com/gyac. ￼
