One of the area’s most popular camps, the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Air Barn Action Sports Adventure Camp, is already full for summer 2022. However, parents looking to give their kids a chance to learn spins, flips and grabs should key into dates from this season and set their alarms for 2023 accordingly.
The camp offers kids the opportunity to learn freestyle tricks in various disciplines from SVSEF’s staff of dedicated coaches, who are former professional skiers and snowboarders.
Campers will use skateboards, rollerblades, bikes and scooters to take full advantage of the air barn’s halfpipe, foam pits, tow-in dry slope, airbags and trampolines. Campers will also take advantage of Sun Valley Community School’s conditioning center adjacent to the barn.
There are eight weeks of the camp, two of which (June 8-10; June 27-30) are for 8- to 11-year-olds, and six of which (June 13-17; June 20-24; July 11-15; July 18-22; August 1-5; August 8-12) are for nine- to 15-year-olds. The younger age camps cost $375 and $444 and are three and four days long. The other six dates are five days a week and cost $525. All camps run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Requirements are that campers have an SVSEF SkiClubPro account, USSA general membership, helmet, and a skateboard, scooter, bike or rollerblades. Registration is done through the SkiClubPro platform. This year, it opened on March 15 at 9 a.m. and sold out almost immediately. There is no set date for next year’s registration, but pay attention to the SVSEF’s website starting early next winter for an announcement. ￼
