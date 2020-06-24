Nearly 2,000 of you took the survey this spring. We combed through and compiled each vote to verify the tally. Now, the results of our 12th annual Best of the Valley Survey are in—finally—and ready to remind you of what makes Blaine County great. Things may look a little different this year, but what doesn’t?
From dining to dentistry, groceries to the great outdoors, read on to discover the finest the Wood River Valley has to offer, as voted by the people who know it best. Wondering where to go to get a great burger, beer or plate of Mexican food? Did your doctor, vet or favorite après spot make the medals? Find out in the following pages—and don’t forget to vote in next year’s survey, which will open in early 2021 at mtexpress.com.
Congratulations to all the winners!
