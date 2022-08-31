Labor Day in Bellevue has been a tradition since before most can remember, with barbecues and celebrations bringing together families and friends for an end of summer celebration.
This year, the city’s Labor Day committee has pulled together entertainment galore, including music all day long featuring the Hurdy Gurdy Girls as an opener. Parade of Bad Guys will close the event.
The celebrations will take place on Monday, Sept. 5, beginning with a lineup for the parade at the corner of Beech Street and the Wood River bike path at 11 a.m.
“We would love a huge parade this year,” said Labor Day organizer Stefany Mahoney. “All are welcome: trucks, trailers, horses, ducks, walkers, bikes. We still allow candy, and the kids love it!”
The parade will begin at noon. Music and dancing begins at Bellevue Memorial Park at 12:45 p.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. Food and craft vendors will be on hand all afternoon.
The parade grand marshal this year is Jim Paisley, in memoriam.
Shaun Mahoney described Paisley as “a father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle, friend and local rock star, decorated musician, selfless volunteer, custom woodworker, and, most recently, pie-and-bread-baking phenom.”
Paisley died in late June at 68 years old.
“Jimbo was everything the Wood River valley exudes: an empathic family man with artistic entrepreneurship running through his veins,” Mahoney added. “A 40-year staple to the community, he could frequently be seen taking jean-clad excursions through the Valley’s endless trails and perfecting his unicycle craft from Bellevue to Ketchum, all the while never too busy for a passing friendly conversation or just a flash of his sweet, simple smile. He has always typified the ideal that it’s not about the destination, but the journey.”
To get involved as a Labor Day volunteer, or to arrive as a vendor, email Shaun Mahoney at shaunmahoney@yahoo.com or text Stefany Mahoney at 208-720-8227. ￼
