Bellevue Labor Day

Get ready for a rollicking parade—and plenty of candy—during Bellevue’s Labor Day celebration.

Labor Day in Bellevue has been a tradition since before most can remember, with barbecues and celebrations bringing together families and friends for an end of summer celebration.

This year, the city’s Labor Day committee has pulled together entertainment galore, including music all day long featuring the Hurdy Gurdy Girls as an opener. Parade of Bad Guys will close the event.

The celebrations will take place on Monday, Sept. 5, beginning with a lineup for the parade at the corner of Beech Street and the Wood River bike path at 11 a.m.

Live music is a staple of Bellevue’s Labor Day celebration.

