The Blaine County Recreation District is holding summer day camps designed to keep kids active and engaged during their time off from school. Camp is offered for first through sixth graders. Activities are age-based.
Campers participate in sports, outdoor adventures, games and arts and crafts. This recreation-based camp encourages kids to experience new activities, make new friends and develop healthy habits.
The camp will run weekly from June 6 to Aug. 19 and will include a new weekly theme for the camp. Pirates, ninjas, carnivals, spies, space and wildland themes will keep kids engaged and busy throughout the summer.
The camps are divided by age group, with the explorer day camp designated for first and second graders. This camp will include easy-to-learn games and activities that develop physical and social skills.
The discovery day camp is geared for third and fourth graders that will focus on strengthening physical and social skills, while introducing the kids to STEAM related activities.
The challenger day camp is for fifth and sixth graders, and will build confidence, independence and community leadership.
Rates for the camp are $1,503 for the entire summer (11 weeks), while weekly sessions start at $155. Currently all the camps are full, but there are waitlists available.
For more information, visit https://www.bcrd.org/summer-day-camp.php. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In