Let’s be honest—there’s too much to consider when planning your wedding. Will you write your own vows? Will people know if you copy them from the internet? What will the groomsmen wear? Will they match each other? Will they clash with the flowers? Wait, did you take care of the flowers? Will the priest crack a joke? Will grandma get the joke when he inevitably tries? Sure, little Timmy is an adorable ring bearer, but can he speed it up a bit? There’s a full Catholic mass to get through.
A few hours after the rings change hands, though, your guests won’t be talking about little Timmy. They’ll be eating. They’ll be drinking. And, God willing, they’ll be dancing. Which leads us to the biggest detail of all: band or DJ? Everyone knows music can make or break a wedding reception, but do you want to swing dance to a seven-piece band or do the “Macarena”?
For many couples, it comes down to this: Do you want the reliability of a DJ or the excitement of a live band? The Express sat down with members of Team Band and Team DJ to hear their pitches—and learn their advice for making your wedding reception memorable.
Team Band
Tris Munsick & the Innocents perform their rootin’ tootin’ country western music at weddings all across the region.
“Music sets the mood for the night,” Munsick said. “I may be biased, but I believe music is one of the most important elements of a great reception.”
Their biggest crowd-pleasers include “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson and Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose.” Some of the most requested love songs are “Cross My Heart” by George Strait and “Keeper of the Stars” by Tracy Byrd. But, Munsick said the choice of music comes down to picking songs that mean something to the couple, and playing music that reflects the crowd.
“A variety of music is always nice to give everyone there at least a few songs that they recognize and can relate to,” Munsick said.
Although the five-piece act will learn a few songs if asked, they do not accept full setlists from the couple.
“Spend the money to hire a professional band, then let them do their job,” Munsick said. “Chances are they have worked way more weddings than you have, so give them the timeline and instructions, then let them do what they came there to do.”
When it comes to wedding reception advice, he has a couple tips.
“Keep it about your guests,” Munsick said. “They have been sitting and listening patiently all afternoon. When it comes to the reception, keep the official business to a minimum and make sure people have fun. They care more about catching up with old friends and family than listening to speeches for two hours.”
Often times, amateur bands or DJs will overcompensate by playing too loudly, he said.
“The night should be about bringing people together,” Munsick said. “If the music is getting in the way of that, turn it down.”
If you couldn’t tell, he’s a strong member of Team Band.
“Seems like more and more of our world revolves around virtual experiences,” Munsick said. “To me, this is what hiring a DJ amounts to. I understand budget restrictions, but if you can swing it, stick with the live music. Live music is all about personal interactions, and the more personal your wedding is the better.”
Team DJ
Alex Hegewald is known by many names around the Wood River Valley. DJ Funkhauzen. Alex the DJ. He has performed at weddings in L.A., New York and Miami, but he says Sun Valley is his favorite.
“I love how creative the planners are here, and how unique every wedding is,” Hegewald said. “We have so much space for outdoor ceremonies that the possibilities are endless.”
To accommodate off-the-grid requests, Hegewald even built a battery-powered sound system just so he can offer clients impeccable sound anywhere they want to have their ceremony.
When guests visit Sun Valley for a wedding, they are often visiting the area for the first time.
“It creates this vibe of excitement prior to the wedding, so when the day finally comes everyone is ready to have the best time,” Hegewald said.
Like Munsick, he believes music is one of the most important aspects of a wedding.
“It’s the base of every event within the wedding—ceremony, cocktail hour, dinner and dancing,” Hegewald said. “The food can be amazing or sub par—likely no one will remember either way. But when the music is on point, it creates an amazing atmosphere for everyone to remember a fantastic wedding.”
He communicates extensively with the couple beforehand to curate the perfect music. He always requests a playlist of at least 15 songs to catch their vibe.
“I get to know what their family and friends like and how I can incorporate that into the reception while using my own expertise to keep the energy up,” Hegewald said.
Throughout the night, he sprinkles in a bridal party’s favorite song from college or an inside joke.
At a recent reception at the Limelight in Ketchum, the groom and his groomsmen did the entire dance from the Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” video, complete in auto mechanic jumpsuits. Once, a couple did a traditional Irish dance to the theme from “The Boondock Saints.”
“Everyone has particular tastes in music, myself included,” Hegewald said. “But if you want to bring an entire crowd together, you can’t go wrong with the hits.”
Bruno Mars smashes like “Uptown Funk” and “24K Magic” never fail to get the dance floor moving. Michael Jackson, Prince and Pitbull are reliable, too. “Dancing Queen” by ABBA has made a resurgence in the past couple years. And he still loves playing wedding classics like “YMCA.”
With the permission of the couple, he uses “request discretion” when guests try to go off script.
“One bad song can kill a party,” Hegewald said.
Of course, he is Team DJ.
“Some songs, no matter how good the band is, will never sound great covered. The actual recorded song is going to get the best reaction,” Hegewald said. “One can do things the other can’t and vice versa, but I suppose being a DJ myself, I’m more partial to a great DJ set. DJs, I think, have the ability to be a bit more on-the-fly accommodating, whereas a band is pretty set to what they have planned for the night.”
There you have it, folks. The choice is yours. Whatever you pick, just remember to take the music seriously. Oh, and band or DJ, don’t request “Cotton-Eyed Joe.” Please?
