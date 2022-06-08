As part of the Sun Valley Wellness Festival, co-authors Alan Pesky and Claudia Aulum will present a moderated talk on the connection between wellness and memoir writing on Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. at The Argyros’ Tierney Theater.
Their book, “More to Life than More: a Memoir of Misunderstanding, Loss and Learning,” is about Pesky and his son, Lee, who died of brain cancer at 30, leaving his father to pick up the pieces of a frayed relationship. Lee Pesky had struggled with learning disabilities at a time when they were poorly understood.
“Memoir is an opportunity to reflect on a challenging aspect or period of your life,” said Aulum, who guided Pesky through the project. “When you bring difficult things to the light and try to make sense of them—find meaning in them —I believe they’re less likely to trouble you or influence you in negative ways.”
Aulum, who lives near Ketchum, said memoir writing is a “wild card” because it can lead to unexpected personal discoveries and change our self-perceptions.
“Writing memoir is hard,” she said. “But it can be healing because it’s act of self-accountability and generosity. Having the honesty and courage to share your vulnerability with the world is, I believe, what makes memoir so resonant and valuable. Vulnerability connects us, and it reminds us of our collective fragility.”
Pesky, a successful New York City advertising executive, said he wasn’t interested in writing a book about his accomplishments.
“I wanted to explore what my life was about—the good and the bad,” Pesky said. “So, it was important to me to work with someone I could trust, someone I would be comfortable opening up to, and with whom I could discuss things in a very honest way.”
Pesky said engaging in a collaboration, and opening the story to input from family, friends and colleagues, brought him down pathways that he wouldn’t have visited on his own. He said working with Aulum gave the book a “broader perspective.”
“I believe we ended up with a better book because of it,” Pesky said. “Life is complex and people are complex. My son Lee was very different from me, and there was a lot about him I misunderstood.”
Pesky said he and his wife were unable to grasp the challenges Lee grappled with.
“It’s hard to help someone if you don’t understand what they’re dealing with, or if all you’re doing is imposing your own expectations on them,” said Pesky. He said he learned that it’s important to love the child you have rather than the one you want.
“I only realized what I missed in my relationship with Lee after he died,” Pesky said. “As a parent, you have to look beyond yourself. And this is true for other relationships, too.”
Pesky said kids with learning disabilities are not “broken.” They just learn differently. “It has nothing to do with intellectual capacity, it’s a matter of processing and how the brain is wired,” he said. “Children can be helped to successfully navigate those differences once they’ve been accurately diagnosed and receive targeted remediation, and that’s what we do at Lee Pesky Learning Center.”
Pesky said parental and teacher expectations can affect a child’s emotional and mental wellbeing, causing tension and conflict in the family.
“All too often, the burden is unfairly placed on the children,” Pesky said. “The biggest problem with a child who has a learning disability isn’t the child. It lies with those around the child—parents, teachers, family, friends—who don’t understand why this kid is having problems.”
Aulum said the challenges associated with learning differences, which affect one in five people, go well beyond a child’s experience at school.
“They affect the overall wellbeing of our community. People with significant learning disabilities that go unaddressed are twice as likely to be jobless than those who don’t. They are more likely to turn to drugs and alcohol. And there’s a high correlation between learning disabilities and incarceration.”
Pesky said finishing the book made him feel “lighter” and that many have provided welcome feedback.
“Many have written to me that reading about the things I grappled with as a parent has allowed them to reflect on their own experiences. Men I wouldn’t expect to hear from have shared with me that they wept when they thought about their relationships with their sons. People who had rarely allowed themselves to be vulnerable were talking about vulnerability as a strength.”
Aulum said in the process of writing, she witnessed a “transformation” in Pesky’s view of his life. “We’d always expected people affected by learning differences to show interest in the book, and they have. What surprised us was how many people were touched by the vulnerability Alan shared in reflecting on his relationship with Lee. It seems to me that the telling of his story has opened up healing on an individual level and a collective level.”
Aulum is now reconsidering how she parented her daughter: “I believe I’m now more understanding and appreciative of our differences, and I’m wary of imposing my expectations on others simply because my way of doing things worked for me. And thanks to Alan and his trust in me, I am now a better writer than I was three years ago.”
Aulum is helping other people write their stories and working on her own memoir.
“I continue to be a student of writing,” she said, “because there is always more for me to learn.” ￼
