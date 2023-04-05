The Wood River Community YMCA will offer three day camps this summer, making indoor and outdoor learning experiences accessible and affordable to all Blaine County children from late June through mid-August.
Combining structured classroom learning with traditional summer camp fun is the Y’s
SummerBridge Camp, scheduled to run from Monday, June 26, to Friday, July 28. The camp takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and includes breakfast and lunch, as well as extended supervision hours from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Now in its third year, the tuition-free camp represents a partnership between the Y, Blaine County School District, Teach for America, Sun Valley Community School, “I Have A Dream” Foundation, the College of Idaho and the Lee Pesky Learning Center. Around 20 teachers from Blaine County schools will be assigned to their own classroom and paired with two aides from the College of Idaho, the YMCA, Teach for America and the “I Have a Dream” Foundation.
SummerBridge is geared towards English-language learners, as well as students who have been pre-identified by their teachers as behind their peers in literacy or math. However, the Y will accept any student who is willing to commit to regular attendance, space permitting, according to Wood River YMCA Executive Director Jason Shearer.
One benefit of the program is more individual attention and a much lower student-to-teacher ratio, according to the YMCA. Kids will mostly work in table groups of four to five, studying reading, writing and math in the morning and transitioning to games, arts and crafts after lunch. Fridays are reserved for science-based field trips.
Student campers are asked to pack sunscreen, closed toe shoes, a water bottle, three to four snacks and a backpack. To register, contact BCSD Executive Administrative Assistant Christy Neal at cneal@blaineschools.org or call 208-578-5005.
Tuition reduced for other day camps
Another day camp offered by the Y this summer is the
Nature Explorer Camp for kids ages 5-12. The outdoor camp runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. Campers ages 5-9 will meet the week of June 19, July 10 and July 17, while campers ages 9-12 will meet the week of Aug. 14 and Aug. 21.
Activities will include scavenger hunts, beekeeping, river exploration, games in Hemingway Park, swimming, climbing and bike field trips. The Y recommends that participants bring a bike and helmet, cold lunch and snacks, water, sunscreen and a backpack with any essentials they need for a comfortable day outside.
A third day camp offering this year is the Y’s three-week
Summer Day Camp (Aug. 7-25), complete with pool time, arts and crafts, traditional outdoor games and environmental classes in Bonni’s Garden. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch, snacks, sunscreen, closed toe shoes, a hat, a water bottle, a backpack and a swimsuit and towel.
The Summer Day Camp and Nature Explorer camps have historically cost $190-$230 per week for YMCA members and $260-$325 for nonmembers. This year, both camps will cost just $70 per week for members and $90 per week for nonmembers—a price reduction of more than 60%.
“We are working hard to make sure all kids get to camp,” Shearer explained.
To learn more, visit bit.ly/3LL82eJ.
Climbing and swimming
As in past summers, the YMCA will offer its
Summer Climbing Camp for kids 5-12 in four-day segments. The camp in Ketchum will run Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. until noon, from June 12-15, July 3-6, and July 31-Aug. 3. The cost is $140 per week for members and $180 per week for nonmembers.
More advanced climbers can attend the Y’s four-day
Advanced Climbing Camps ($140 per week members, $180 per week nonmembers), which run from June 26-29 and July 24-27 from 9a.m.-12 p.m. each day. Yet another option is the YMCA’s
Friday Outdoor Climbing Camp ($110 per day members, $125 per day nonmembers) for kids grades K-12. Outdoor climbers will meet at the Ketchum pool and take their climbing wall skills outdoors on real rocks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on one of four dates: June 16, June 30, July 28 and Aug. 4.
Lastly, according to Shearer, the Y has established a scholarship fund to send children from the Wood River Valley to
YMCA Camp Horsethief at Horsethief Reservoir in the Boise National Forest this summer. The tuition-free camp will teach self-reliance and leadership while instilling a love for nature and the outdoors. Group activities include bonfires, canoeing, archery, zip-lining, paddle boarding, ropes courses and more. Dates were still pending as of March 24; to learn more, email camp registrar Libby Hansen at libby.hansen@ymcatvidaho.org.
One last note:
YMCA swim lessons are available this spring for all ages and abilities. Group swim lessons ($65 members, $85 nonmembers) run from April 10-13 and include four 30-minute sessions. Levels are pre-beginner (age 3-4), Beginner/Red (age 3-6), Intermediate/Yellow (age 4-12), Advanced/Green (age 4-12) and Adult. Private swim lessons are also offered at $75 per half-hour for members and $90 per half hour for nonmembers.
More advanced young swimmers might consider joining the Y’s Swordfish Swim Team ($225 for members), which will meet in Ketchum on Fridays from 5:15-6:15 p.m. starting this Friday, April 7. Kids on the team will work on their strokes and flip turns, learn how to dive better and practice water polo drills.
To register, go to woodriverymca.org/program-type/aquatics. ￼
