SummerBridge campers will work through math, reading and writing lessons in the mornings. Afternoons are made to feel like summer camp, with traditional camp songs, crafts, games and field trips.

The Wood River Community YMCA will offer three day camps this summer, making indoor and outdoor learning experiences accessible and affordable to all Blaine County children from late June through mid-August.

Combining structured classroom learning with traditional summer camp fun is the Y’s

SummerBridge Camp, scheduled to run from Monday, June 26, to Friday, July 28. The camp takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and includes breakfast and lunch, as well as extended supervision hours from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Nearly 300 students attended SummerBridge Camp in 2022. Here, Blaine County School District teacher Erin Cutler oversees a second-grade math lesson.
The YMCA offers camps with pool time, plus swim lessons.

