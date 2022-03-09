At the reception, for better or for best

For romantics across the globe, anticipating and dreaming about their wedding day can start long before they meet their true love, get engaged and begin planning the big event. Many play out scenarios of the perfect day or weekend, with an emotional, no-hitch ceremony leading into a perfect reception with eclectic cocktails, inspired cuisine and delectable desserts.
The high expectations can add a lot of pressure to an already complicated set of chapters in the post-nuptial party. Wedding planners, caterers, specialty photographers and dapper bartenders can all bring expertise to the occasion, but garnering a list of tips to work from can certainly help lighten the load. With that in mind, three Wood River Valley entertainment experts offered their thoughts on making the reception a book of memories never to be forgotten.
Acclaimed hostess Stephanie Booth Shafran, author of the 2020 illustrated book “You’re Invited: Classic, Elegant Entertaining,” said an ideal reception begins with guests being greeted with a celebratory drink, such as a flute of champagne or a signature cocktail for the event.
“People love margaritas,” said Shafran, a resident of Los Angeles and Ketchum.
Specialty cocktails infused with jalapeño pepper or watermelon can be crowd pleasers, Shafran said, as can a vodka gimlet or Aperol spritz, an Italian aperitif made with prosecco, Aperol bitters and soda.
Megan Gergen, wedding and special events coordinator for Sun Valley Resort, said she agrees that guests should always be greeted at a reception with beverage service. Wine is a staple that is easy to pass around, she said, and signature cocktails spice up the scene and can enhance photographs.
The cocktail reception should include “lots of passed appetizers, both hot and cold,” Shafran said. She prefers them to be bite-sized and easy to eat, such as small servings of upscale cheese toast, tomato with mozzarella cheese, or grilled shrimp.
Gergen said many couples who get married in Sun Valley like their appetizers—and often main courses—to include flavors of Idaho. Duck sausage, mini twice-baked potatoes, and crostini with smoked trout can please the palate and enhance the sense of place, she said.
David Fox, a longtime Wood River Valley chef and caterer who runs Silver Fox Catering from a commercial kitchen in Hailey, said he works to try to “personalize cuisine” and “touch on family heritage” to help the event reach its pinnacle.
“People have such varied preferences,” he said.
Last year—as the COVID-19 pandemic lingered but couples still proceeded with weddings—many people gravitated toward comfort foods, Fox said, such as prime rib or steak and potatoes, the “staples of the culinary world.” This year, they are leaning toward more “international flavors,” he said, and are staging settings with more mingling of guests, in part by using food stations.
Longer cocktail receptions that allow guests to socialize over appetizers are becoming more common, Fox said, as people move away from some of the limits and restrictions forced by the pandemic. Barbecued and grilled foods are proving to be popular, he said—think pulled-pork sliders as an appetizer.
Indeed, the “signature cocktail is back,” Fox said, including huckleberry cocktails, herb-infused cocktails and variations of the Moscow mule.
For dinner service, Shafran said she prefers a seated setting. One way of keeping things comfortable while introducing new faces is to seat people between one person they know and one they don’t, she said. Mixing in young people can liven things up, too.
Gergen said the seating plan can be enhanced with creative place cards that speed up food service with coded imagery to match one’s preference. A specific watercolor design could be used on the cards instead of the traditional approach—a chicken, fish or lamb—she noted.
“Taking the time and effort to provide a structured seating plan is a real service,” Fox said. “It actually fosters relaxation.”
Main dishes that stand out include a pine-nut-crusted steelhead, beef tenderloin and a “duet plate” with lamb and steelhead, Gergen said.
“A lot of people are leaning toward fish from the area,” she said.
Shafran said an ideal dinner offering would include a balance of meat and fish, as well as a vegetarian option. At destination weddings for which people travel, like Sun Valley, visitors often like to get a taste of local foods, Shafran said. Trout and potatoes fit the bill.
“I think you always have to keep in mind the location,” she said.
Fox agreed, noting that he believes the “balance” element is critical. A prime cut of beef or filet of fish is a popular choice, he said, but he also likes to incorporate “lots of vegetables.” Ideally, the menu will create “a blend of creativity and familiarity,” he said.
“The food complements the occasion, rather than creates the occasion,” Fox said.
Shafran said themed elements can also be added to make the dinner more special. It can be as simple as a color theme, or something more interactive. One suggestion she offered is for the hosts to place a special bottle of wine with a pen at every table and have guests sign the bottles. On each ensuing wedding anniversary, the couple can drink one of the bottles and review the messages and signatures.
When the time for dessert comes, “I like to do something that freshens the palate,” Shafran said.
Many couples are following a trend of offering smaller portions of wedding cake with a complementary dessert. If that is done, the dessert should be light, Shafran said, such as sorbet and berries.
Gergen said it is popular to have a smaller “cutting cake” that can be served with assorted mini-desserts, such as a passion-fruit tart or a salted-caramel chocolate tart.
Fox has found that fruit-inspired desserts have been a hit with wedding parties. The menu could include a fruit compote to complement the cake, he said, or a dessert buffet that gives guests another opportunity to socialize, “rather than, ‘stay in your seat and here’s a piece of cake,’” he said.
When people decide to get married in the Wood River Valley, they are already ahead of the game in planning a memorable event, Shafran said.
“Sun Valley is our happy place,” she said. “Here, people can plan a destination wedding that takes advantage of the beauty and everything the area has to offer. There’s so much to do. And there’s nothing prettier than the views.” ￼
