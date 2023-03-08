At the party, offering fare with local flair

When couples choose to get married in the Sun Valley area, it is often a very deliberate choice that comes through personal ties to the region or a desire to organize a celebration that offers a unique experience for guests who might never have been to the majestic mountains of central Idaho.
A wedding in the Wood River Valley can deliver stunning natural surroundings, small-town charm, a touch of cowboy culture and almost always reliable weather. But, to really make a wedding in the area a true Idaho experience, many couples are opting to craft party menus that feature foods from local farms, ranches and waterways that give guests some of the iconic flavors the Gem State has to offer.
“We have a lot of people who gravitate toward touches of Idaho,” said Megan Gergen, wedding and special events coordinator for Sun Valley Resort.
Sometimes, Gergen said, couples incorporate locally-driven menus to answer a common question from guests about why they had to travel deep into rural Idaho to witness the nuptials.
“A lot of couples are looking to answer the ‘Why Idaho?’ question,” Gergen said. “Or they want to highlight some of the things that they are familiar with.”
One of the resort’s popular dishes that couples choose to highlight Idaho is Hagerman rainbow trout stuffed with applewood bacon, shrimp and leeks, served with a tarragon vinaigrette and sides of asparagus and sweet corn polenta. They also often choose lamb, Gergen said, a food that hearkens back to the Wood River Valley’s past as one of the sheep ranching capitals of the world.
An Idaho-focused “duet plate” is also a crowd favorite, Gergen said. It features roasted Idaho lamb loin chops and pine nut-crusted steelhead served with a cauliflower-potato purée and a ragout of broccolini, leeks and wild mushrooms.
However, lamb is not always served as a main course, Gergen said. One popular choice for an hors d’oeuvres offering is baby “lollipop” rack of lamb chops that guests can eat right from the bone. Other hors d’oeuvres with a local touch include an Idaho trout cake with herbed remoulade, seared duck sausage with a huckleberry dipping sauce and twice-baked mini Idaho potatoes, Gergen said.
Local purveyors that Sun Valley Resort chefs use include Boise-based Snake River Farms—which produces high-end meats—and Hailey-based Sun Valley Smoked Trout & Wild Alaskan Salmon.
One noteworthy tip for planning a reception or rehearsal dinner, Gergen said, is that building a local menu can go beyond the food. Numerous couples are choosing to serve a “signature cocktail” at wedding parties and receptions, she said. A huckleberry margarita and a vodka-based huckleberry mule are favorite choices that feature Idaho’s state fruit, which thrives in the northern part of the state.
“It’s an Idaho twist on something familiar,” Gergen said.
David Fox, chef and owner of Wood River Valley-based Silver Fox Catering, said he offers a long list of local and Idaho-style dishes to fill the many requests he gets for a “locavore” menu.
Fox—who first started catering in the valley in 1990—sources a variety of meats, vegetables, fruits and herbs from across the region and the state, he said. He maintains his own herb garden and tries to use local tomatoes, especially the “sweet 100” variety that he can source locally starting in July. He often uses local salad mixes—mainly mesclun and kale, which grow well in the area—as well as numerous Idaho-grown vegetables and fruits, including Idaho onions, potatoes and peaches.
“Idaho’s really a pretty good growing state,” Fox said. “It just has to be the right time of year for some things.”
One local producer Fox sources ingredients from is Itty Bitty Farms in Carey, while meats are sometimes brought in from Independent Meat Co. in Twin Falls, which sells numerous products under the Falls Brand label. He also procures meats from Snake River Farms and Wood River Ranch, which raises cattle in the Bellevue Triangle.
If requested and if the season is right, Fox said, he can produce a menu that features “end-to-end” local ingredients—or almost.
“You can get pretty close a lot of the time,” he said.
Celebratory meals can feature a huckleberry Mary cocktail—a twist on a bloody Mary—or a refreshing huckleberry lemonade, Fox said. He also incorporates the iconic Idaho berry in a dish featuring grilled chicken with an allspice and huckleberry sauce, which he said is “light and full of flavor.” For dessert, he offers a vanilla panna cotta—an Italian cream-based, custard-like concoction—served with huckleberries.
While lamb chops with huckleberry sauce are a common choice to offer a touch of Idaho, Fox also likes to offer other lamb dishes, he said. One example is an appetizer of lamb meatballs with an apricot-mint chutney, made with apricots and mint leaves he and his wife grow.
Other appetizers with local ingredients include tomatoes stuffed with a white-bean purée and served with fried sage, as well as bruschetta bites made with local bread.
To fulfill requests for trout, Fox offers a grilled Idaho trout fillet rolled into a cylindrical “roulade” preparation with local herbs and goat cheese from nearby Richfield.
Offering a wedding-event menu that features some of Idaho’s signature foods can be an important way of ensuring guests feel immersed in their surroundings, Gergen said.
“It really binds them to the area and explains why this place is so special,” she said. ￼
