Summer will be exciting at Sun Valley Resort, with camps for kids ages 2 to 12. Of note for parents wary of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the resort is still taking measures to reduce the spread of the virus.
Sun Valley Resort will continue to group children in small pods as it has done the past two summers, although masks are no longer required. A spokesperson for the resort also emphasized that campers will be outdoors as much as possible.
Children are grouped and named: 2- to 3-year-olds are “Sun Bears,” 3- to 5-year-olds are “Wolves,” 5- to 6-year-olds are “Mountaineers,” 7- to 8-year-olds are “Pathfinders,” and 9- to 12-year-olds are “Eagles.”
Price points are the same for all except the youngest. Half-day costs $85 for 3- to 5-year-olds and $95 for 2- to 3-year-olds. A full day for kids 4 and up is $130, and $140 for 2- and 3-year-olds.
Activities for the Sun Bears include nature walks, a visit to the resort’s stables, scavenger hunts, kids’ yoga, and of course, naps. The older groups will get to play tennis, play mini golf, explore local rivers, go on a hayride and learn to bake, among other things. Additionally, 5- to 12-year-olds will strengthen their academic skills with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) activities.
The camp runs weekly from June 6 to Aug. 26, with no camp the week of July 4. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Campers are instructed to bring a backpack with a water bottle, snacks, an extra set of clothes, a hat and sunscreen. Note that the camp is nut-free.
Information on the camp can be found at www.sunvalley.com/things-to-do/kids-youth. For questions, email playschool@sunvalley.com.
