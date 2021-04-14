Kids can learn new skills and enjoy the long days of the Idaho summer in the great outdoors at Sun Valley Resort.
From June 7 to Aug. 27, the resort will offer full-day and half-day programs for children ages 2 to 6. The day camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Sun Bears day camp is for children age 2 and “young 3.” In the resort’s Playschool building, the Bears can enjoy indoor and outdoor play; nature walks and short hikes; picnics by the resort’s lake; hay rides; visits to the Sun Valley Stables; feeding ducks; yoga, Zumba and gymnastics; scavenger hunts; relay races; arts and crafts; baking classes; encounters with royals and superheroes; and train rides. Play pens and cots are available for naps.
The Wolves day camp is for children ages 3 and 4. In the resort’s Sawtooth building, kids can participate in indoor and outdoor play; tennis; ice skating; putting golf; biking; paddle boating; gondola rides; hay rides; picnics; hiking and nature adventures; duck feeding; river explorations; relay races; scavenger hunts; visits to the stables; bowling; soccer; yoga, Zumba and gymnastics; science projects; baking classes; encounters with royals and superheroes; train rides; and arts and crafts.
The Mountaineers day camp is for children ages 5 and “young 6.” In the Dollar Mountain Kindercare location, kids can participate in indoor and outdoor play; tennis; ice skating; putting golf; biking; paddle boating; gondola rides; hay rides; picnics; hiking and mountain adventures; river explorations; relay races; scavenger hunts; visits to the stables; bowling; soccer; yoga, Zumba and gymnastics; science projects; baking classes; encounters with royals and superheroes; train rides; and arts and crafts.
The cost is $120 for a full day and $95 for a half day for the Sun Bears. The cost for the Wolves and Mountaineers is $110 for a full day and $85 for a half day.
For more information or to register, go to sunvalley.com.
