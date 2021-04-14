20-07-15 mask wearing in Sun Valley 1

Kids aged 2-6 can enjoy programs all summer long at the Sun Valley Resort.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Kids can learn new skills and enjoy the long days of the Idaho summer in the great outdoors at Sun Valley Resort.

From June 7 to Aug. 27, the resort will offer full-day and half-day programs for children ages 2 to 6. The day camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sun Bears day camp is for children age 2 and “young 3.” In the resort’s Playschool building, the Bears can enjoy indoor and outdoor play; nature walks and short hikes; picnics by the resort’s lake; hay rides; visits to the Sun Valley Stables; feeding ducks; yoga, Zumba and gymnastics; scavenger hunts; relay races; arts and crafts; baking classes; encounters with royals and superheroes; and train rides. Play pens and cots are available for naps.

The Wolves day camp is for children ages 3 and 4. In the resort’s Sawtooth building, kids can participate in indoor and outdoor play; tennis; ice skating; putting golf; biking; paddle boating; gondola rides; hay rides; picnics; hiking and nature adventures; duck feeding; river explorations; relay races; scavenger hunts; visits to the stables; bowling; soccer; yoga, Zumba and gymnastics; science projects; baking classes; encounters with royals and superheroes; train rides; and arts and crafts.

The Mountaineers day camp is for children ages 5 and “young 6.” In the Dollar Mountain Kindercare location, kids can participate in indoor and outdoor play; tennis; ice skating; putting golf; biking; paddle boating; gondola rides; hay rides; picnics; hiking and mountain adventures; river explorations; relay races; scavenger hunts; visits to the stables; bowling; soccer; yoga, Zumba and gymnastics; science projects; baking classes; encounters with royals and superheroes; train rides; and arts and crafts.

The cost is $120 for a full day and $95 for a half day for the Sun Bears. The cost for the Wolves and Mountaineers is $110 for a full day and $85 for a half day.

For more information or to register, go to sunvalley.com.

Load comments