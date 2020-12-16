Sun Valley Resort is renowned for carrying on beloved holiday traditions, from its famed Christmas Eve celebrations to carolers roaming from venue to venue among the bright lights in Sun Valley Village. For some families, there is no other place to spend the winter holidays than in the bucolic, snow-capped mountains of central Idaho. It is a self-described “winter wonderland.”
With the coronavirus pandemic persisting, visitors and locals looking for holiday fun at the resort will see some changes this season—but they’ll also find some familiar sights and traditional activities.
Guests will see the Sun Valley Carolers giving daily performances and will have the opportunity to enjoy a celebratory meal in the rustic elegance of Trail Creek Cabin or the Roundhouse restaurant—perched high on the slopes of Bald Mountain—or a variety of other eateries.
The annual Christmas Eve ice show adjacent to the Sun Valley Lodge is not on the schedule this year and sleigh rides to Trail Creek Cabin are on hold until further notice. But, the night before Christmas will feature two cherished events: the annual Torchlight Parade on Dollar Mountain—which is visible from parts of the village—and the fireworks show above the slopes of Dollar, which starts after the line of skiers winds down from the summit to Carol’s Dollar Mountain Lodge carrying bright torches.
Holiday revelers should know that both state and local COVID-19 regulations are in effect, including mask-wearing mandates—with some exemptions—in Ketchum and Sun Valley. And, with the resort implementing safety protocols, guests will see some changes in how activities are conducted and services are provided.
“The health and safety of our employees, community and guests remains our top priority,” said Bridget Higgins, director of PR and marketing for the resort. “December is a special time at Sun Valley Resort, and this December, although things might look a bit different, we hope locals and guests are able to get into the holiday spirit with us.”
In addition to scheduled activities, guests can enjoy a walk through the holiday lights in Sun Valley Village, a takeaway meal on Christmas Eve or a cozy, fireside holiday feast, Higgins said.
Here’s a summary of what’s on the resort’s “Winter Wonderland” agenda for the holidays this year:
- Through early January: Village Light Display, with a Winter Wonderland Window Stroll & Scavenger Hunt through Dec. 31. Among the lights, guests can collect up to 10 scavenger hunt cards at Sun Valley Village locations and turn the cards in for prizes.
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: The traditional Sun Valley Carolers begin daily performances in Sun Valley Village, through Dec. 28.
- Thursday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve celebration, featuring the annual Torchlight Parade and fireworks on Dollar Mountain. The event starts at nightfall. People can view the parade and fireworks show from one of several recommended “Watch Spots” at the resort. Check the resort website, sunvalley.com, or call the Recreation Office, at 208-622-2135, for a list.
- Monday, Dec. 28: Family Skate Session at the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The ’80s-themed event will feature music from that decade. Skaters are encouraged to wear clothing and costumes reminiscent of popular ’80s rock bands, from Winger to Wham.
- Tuesday, Dec. 29, and Wednesday, Dec. 30: Cosmic Bowling at the Sun Valley Bowling Alley from 5-9 p.m. Bowlers can aim for strikes under bright lights and music.
- Thursday, Dec. 31: Family Night Skiing and fireworks on Dollar Mountain, from 5-9 p.m. Skiers and riders can carve turns under the stars and gaze at fireworks. The fireworks show will be visible from various “watch spots” in Sun Valley Village.
- Thursday, Dec. 31: Family Bowling at the Sun Valley Bowling Alley, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
During the holidays, the resort’s restaurants will offer special menus. Reservations are recommended. For guests who want to enjoy the night before Christmas in their own confines, the resort is offering a special Christmas Eve takeout dinner to serve groups of four. The Roundhouse and Trail Creek Cabin will offer special prix-fixe menus on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. Call 208-622-2135 for information and reservations.
The Konditorei restaurant and bakery in Sun Valley Village is offering its signature yule logs—a traditional holiday cake—for guests to pre-order and enjoy at home during the holidays, Higgins noted, as well as gingerbread decorating kits for families to continue their cookie-creating traditions at home this year.
“Although things will look different this year, we do hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season and wish everyone a happy and healthy December,” Higgins said.
